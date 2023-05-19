Home » Quality Genoese pesto? Only 9 brands are saved: here are which ones
Quality Genoese pesto? Only 9 brands are saved: here are which ones

Quality Genoese pesto? Only 9 brands are saved: here are which ones

Genoese pesto, watch out for quality: the advice

Grocery shopping has become almost a feat not only for the cost of living but also for the difficulty in finding really quality food. The pesto sauce it is among the most popular sauces but it seems that to buy it packaged you need to make a careful selection. This is the conclusion she came to Other consumptionwhich conducted quality tests on 31 brands of Genovese perso sold in supermarkets and discouts, practically saving only 9.

Genoese pesto, the ranking of the best brands

Altronconsumo in his analysis he took into account the nutritional values ​​using the Nutriscore labeling system, ingredients and quantities on the basis of those regulated. In the ranking of the association in defense of consumers we do not find pesto alla genove of “good” or “excellent” quality but only of “medium quality”:

  1. SELEX PESTO ALLA GENOVESE – Score 53 – Average price €0.32 per portion
  2. DE CECCO PESTO ALLA GENOVESE – Score 53 – Average price €0.32 per portion
  3. TASTE (MD) PESTO ALLA GENOVESE
  4. FIOR FIORE COOP PESTO GENOVESE FIORFIORE
  5. CARREFOUR CLASSIC PESTO WITH DOP GENOESE BASIL
  6. BARILLA PESTO GENOVESE
  7. BARILLA PESTO ALLA GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC
  8. THE TRAVELER GOURMET PESTO ALLA GENOVESE WITH DOP GENOVESE BASIL
  9. THE VIAGGIATOR GOURMET PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC WITH DOP GENOESE BASIL

Pesto alla genovese, the ranking of the worst brands

  1. BERETTA PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC LONG LIVE MOM
  2. BERETTA PESTO LONG LIVE MOM
  3. COOP PESTO WITH DOP GENOESE BASIL
  4. COOP PESTO WITH DOP GENOVESE BASIL WITHOUT GARLIC
  5. CARREFOUR PESTO
  6. BARESA (LIDL) GENOVESE PESTO
  7. DELIGHTS FROM THE SUN EUROSPIN PESTO ALLA GENOVESE
  8. STAR GRANPESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC TIGULLIO
  9. STAR GRANPESTO AT THE GENOVESE TIGULLIO
  10. ESSELUNGA PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC TOP
  11. THE TRAVELER GOURMET PESTO
  12. THE VIAGGIATOR GOURMET PESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC WITH DOP GENOVESE BASIL
  13. CONAD PESTO TO THE GENOVESE
  14. BUITONI GENOVESE PESTO
  15. BUITONI DELICATE PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC NEW RECIPE
  16. FIOR FIORE COOP PESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT FIORFIORE GARLIC
  17. CONAD PESTO GENOVESE WITH PDO GENOVESE BASIL SAPORI & DINTORNI
  18. ESSELUNGA PESTO TOP
  19. SELEX PESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC
  20. CONAD PESTO ALLA GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC
  21. GIOVANNI RANA PESTO ALLA GENOVESE
  22. GIOVANNI RANA PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC
