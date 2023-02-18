Home Business Quarterly Allianz, profit and dividend growing in 2022
Business

Quarterly Allianz, profit and dividend growing in 2022

by admin
Quarterly Allianz, profit and dividend growing in 2022

Allianz, the German insurance and financial services company, published revenues of 36.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2022. A figure down 4.5% compared to the same period a year ago.

Operating profit increased by 12.7% to 4 billion euros, driven by the strong performance of the life/health segment. Net income attributable to shareholders was €2 billion, compared with -€0.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, when it had been hit by a US funds scandal.

Total revenues for the full year 2022 increased by 2.8% to 152.7 billion euros. Operating profit rose 5.7% to €14.2 billion, driven by excellent performance in the Non-Life and Life/Health segments. Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 1.9% to €6.7 billion.

“With our record results for both revenues and operating profit in 2022, Allianz has solidified its position as one of the largest, most resilient and most trusted global financial institutions in the world” – commented CEO Oliver Bate. “Our performance is the product of thoughtful engineering, reliable execution, relentless simplification and disciplined capital management,” he continued.

As for the outlook, Allianz said its 2023 operating profit target is 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.

The board of directors will propose a dividend of €11.40 per share for 2022, an increase of 5.6% compared to 2021.

See also  The stock exchanges today, June 29th. Weak markets, growth fears. Powell-Lagarde - Economics and Finance with Bloomberg expected

You may also like

Samsung promises 4th generation upgrade of Galaxy S23...

EPP cancels summit in Naples. Berlusconi in the...

Bruce Willis’s health worsens: that’s what he has

“Three years of the epidemic, it only took...

Concita and the cry of pain: the Democratic...

Oil price!BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition...

Ruby: “Crazy or prostitute, Silvio I can be...

ECB, for BTP there is another alarm in...

Piazza Affari starts down. Spotlight on the new...

Petrol, cold shower for the Italians. No price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy