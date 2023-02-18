Home Health Fourteen year old attacks his mother’s boyfriend with a knife. The man is serious
GROSSETO – A 14-year-old boy attacked his mother’s partner, a man of just over 50, belonging to the police.

The attack took place yesterday evening, in the young man’s mother’s house, between Grosseto and Braccagni. Some neighbors would have intervened to divide the two.

The boy probably injured the man with a knife. The man was rescued by 118 operators and transferred to hospital with a reserved prognosis, but his life would not be in danger.

The boy, however, was arrested by the police.

