Participate in the murder of Mabel Escobar was sent to prison

Participate in the murder of Mabel Escobar was sent to prison

The Seventh Criminal Court for Control of Guarantees of Valledupar sent Osmer Enrique Mendoza Rodríguez to prison, allegedly participating in the murder of Mabel de los Reyes Escobar Muñoz, whose life was taken on December 12, 2022, in the vicinity of the Leandro Díaz neighborhood in commune 3 of this capital.

According to the 8th Specialized Prosecutor’s Office, this subject was the driver of the motorcycle that transported the hitman who fired twice against this woman who was on her way to visit a daughter in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood.

After the crime, both Mendoza Rodríguez together with the gunman, who according to the Prosecutor’s Office is known by the alias Azul Azul, fled the scene.

It was also learned during the hearing that the Prosecutor’s Office has evidence, including interviews with relatives, the victim’s current sentimental partner at the time of the events, and the motorcycle taxi driver who was transporting her.

It was also known that the defendant together with alias Azul Azul and another subject met in a hotel in the center of the city to carry out the murder. This was recorded on the hotel’s security cameras and the images show that the third person involved would allegedly be Mabel’s former sentimental partner, who refused to accept her separation and would have hired to kill her. However, this is under investigation.

