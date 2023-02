Curious episode in the semifinal of the Serbian Cup between Red Star and Partizan Belgrade: a vehement protest for an uncalled foul against Petrusev costs Dusko Ivanovic an expulsion for double technical foul. After just 12′.

Duško Ivanovič gets really angry for a non-call against Petrusev, gets two techs in a row amd gets ejected pic.twitter.com/AVVZEfDZ0m — Mindaugas Bertys (@the_mindaugas) February 17, 2023