The Seventh China Tennis Association Member Congress and Council Held 2023-03-30 10:01:45.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The Seventh China Tennis Association Member Congress was held in Beijing on the 29th. Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Zhou Jinqiang pointed out that the Chinese Tennis Association can take industry management as its own responsibility, focus on the main business, actively unite and mobilize the national industry forces, earnestly perform its duties, and achieve good results. He also put forward seven hopes and requirements for the next step of the Chinese Tennis Association.

A total of 102 people attended the meeting from sports authorities of various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country, representatives of tennis associations, industry sports associations, news units, cooperative units, business representatives, coaches and athletes.

Liu Wenbin, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Sixth China Tennis Association, made a report on the work of the association. He comprehensively reviewed the work of the past 14 years, analyzed the main problems and shortcomings currently existing, and put forward ideas for future work in a targeted manner. The conference also revised the articles of association of the association and elected a new leadership body and council of the Chinese Tennis Association.

After voting at the meeting, a total of 26 people from key tennis provinces and cities across the country, relevant industry sports associations, event operating units, cooperative enterprises, coaches, and athlete representatives were elected as members of the council. Liu Wenbin was elected as the chairman of the Chinese Tennis Association, Bai Xilin, Meng Qianghua, Dong Yuesen, Lu Purlin, Guo Jianbiao, Jiang Hongwei, Liu Shuhua, Zheng Jie (female) were elected as the vice-chairmen, and Bai Xilin served as the secretary-general.

After the congress, the Chinese Tennis Association held its first council meeting to review the appointment of relevant personnel and the framework of branches, and passed the code of conduct for directors of the Chinese Tennis Association.