New year, old life for the teams of the regional amateur championships which, for the most part, returned to the field yesterday evening for the resumption of training after the break in the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Ready to restart in view of the second part of the season which will assign the long-awaited verdicts.

CUP WEEKEND

The finals of the Coppa Italia di Eccellenza and di Promozione will open the calendar year, with the final acts of the two competitions staged next weekend. It starts on Saturday 7 January with the final of the Coppa Italia di Eccellenza which, on the Tamai field at 3 pm, will pit Brian Lignano and Chions against each other, both looking for their second title in the event: the lagoon partnership presents itself as reigning champion and goes in search of an encore, the team from Pordenone tries to showcase a title already won in the 2013/14 season by beating Kras in the final (2-1).

The team that obtains the trophy will then have the responsibility, starting from 15 February, of representing the region in the national phase which will start with the triangular triveneto: if on the one hand Trentino Alto Adige has already designated its representative in the Trentino region of Lavis , on the other hand in Veneto the semi-finals (Camisano-Spinea and Vigasio-Clivense) are still to be played which will lead to the grand final on 4 February.

Sunday 8 January will instead be the turn of the final of the Coppa Italia di Promozione with the Ufm of Monfalcone which will try to play the role of prophet in its homeland in the match in which it will host Sacilese on its field.

The latter who, just like Brian Lignano in the event of Excellence, presents itself at the appointment as holder of the title conquered last season when, on the Premariacco field, she conquered the scepter by narrowly overcoming Ol3 (1-0).

On the other hand, the First and Second category regional cups will end in a few months, reaching the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

In the first category Buiese-Roianese and Fiumicello-Costalunga will be the two-way matches (22 March and 12 April) which will lead to the final on a date and venue to be defined, while in the second category Bertiolo, La Fortezza, Liventina, Manzanese, Mossa, Sesto Bagnarola, Terzo and Turriaco make up the draw (quarter-finals on 15 January) for the conquest of the title.

RETURN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

In this case too, Excellence will be the forerunner for the restart of the championships, with the second round of the top regional championship starting on Sunday 15 January. In what will be a session made up of 19 matches also including three midweek sessions (1, 15 and 29 March). Sunday 22 January will then be the turn of the start of the Promotion, First and Second category championships, instead called to play the canonical 15 rounds before the final act of the play-offs and play-outs which, on the contrary, are not foreseen in Eccellenza .

For all categories, the finish line banner for the regular season is set for May 7, with the championships anticipating the Easter round on Saturday (April 8) and stopping on Sunday April 23 for the tournament of the Regions organized this year, from Piedmont-Valle d’Aosta.