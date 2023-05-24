Canadi-Club Sibenik loses Croatian cup final

HNK Sibenik missed out on winning the Croatian Cup. Coach Damir Canadi’s club lost 2-0 to Hajduk Split in Wednesday night’s final in Rijeka. Sibenik must therefore continue to wait for the first title win in its club history.

Hajduk successfully defended the title with former ÖFB junior team goalkeeper Ivan Lucic and triumphed for the eighth time. The Croatian runners-up had previously also won the Yugoslav Cup nine times.

Lucic’s compatriot Lukas Grgic – ex-LASK player – was not in the squad. Ex-WAC central defender Stefan Peric was in action at Sibenik for the entire season. With Dario Melnjak, a left-back initiated the win in the 62nd minute. Striker Marko Livaja (94th) scored the final point with a converted penalty.