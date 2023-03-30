Home Technology The PlayStation 5 set a new sales record in the US last month. – Hong Kong Sina
The PlayStation 5 set a new sales record in the US last month.

by admin
The PlayStation 5 set a new sales record in the US last month. – Hong Kong Sina
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

This year is still young, and Sony has announced that their problems making the PlayStation 5 are finally over, making it easier to actually buy the console. Combined with the release of Hogwarts Legacy (Sony has the marketing rights) and the discounted God of War: Ragnarok bundle – this resulted in PlayStation sales in the US on a scale never seen before in the world. Literally.

As NPD boss and analyst Mat Piscatella revealed on Twitter, none of Sony’s consoles sold that many in February. The last PlayStation record for February was in 2005 when the PlayStation 2 was at its peak.

https://twitter.com/MatPiscatella/status/1641104839349526530

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

