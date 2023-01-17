news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

According to developer Mundfish, Atomic Heart will run at 4K/60fps on Xbox Series X and PS5, with a possible slight drop in the open world.

Resolution and frame rate will remain constant throughout the dungeon. While many people take 60fps for granted, especially at 4K, many modern games have dropped to 30 frames per second, such as Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

https://twitter.com/mundfish/status/1614911393060339712

The previous generation of consoles will also beExciting“optimization. While that doesn’t mean we’ll get the same frame rates and resolutions as current-gen machines, it’s still a positive sign for a game that can easily focus on new technology.

Atomic Heart launches on February 21, 2023.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here