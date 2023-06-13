[Evaluation]moto RAZR 40 Ultra’s water-repellent appearance, external screen application, folding screen performance, camera performance out-of-the-box evaluation

Recently, many brands have successively launched Android folding machines, and moto, a subsidiary of Lenovo, released the latest “fine folding” folding machine RAZR 40 series in China in early June. The most special thing is that the machine surface is completely used as a secondary The RAZR 40 Ultra of the screen. And the parallel import of this machine will soon arrive in Hong Kong. How do you feel about using it? Let Edward share it with you.

Good hand feeling, noble and beautiful design

Let’s talk about the appearance first. In terms of design, the RAZR 40 Ultra launched by moto this time is not much different from other brands’ “fine folding” machines before it is turned on; but when it is turned on, it can be seen from the very large secondary screen. The difference between it and other “fine folds” is that the surface of the machine is basically completely within the scope of the sub-screen display, and the only vacant position is a pair of main cameras. The field of view is very shocking. As for the back of the machine, the black and blue fuselages are made of metal materials with matte technology, while the red (Pantone color) is made of imitation leather materials. Both of them are very good in design and feel very good in the hand. Moreover, the design is quite noble and beautiful, and the overall design is excellent, but whether its Pantone red special color is beautiful and attractive really varies from person to person. I personally prefer the blue metal body design.

▲This is the latest RAZR 40 Ultra “fine fold” launched by moto.

▲It seems that the RAZR 40 Ultra is not much different from the ordinary “fine fold” on the market.

▲ There are three types of fuselages: black, blue (left) and red (right), and in terms of back materials, the black and blue models use a metal back with a matte finish, while the red model uses Faux leather machine back.

▲The red model is more special. According to the official statement, it adopts Viva Magenta, the most popular Pantone color this year, which is a bit different from the traditional red.

▲This red is certified by Pantone, and the relevant logo is also printed on the box for marking.

▲ What’s more special is that the attached mobile phone cases are all matched with the color of the body.

▲As for the author’s hands-on test, it is a blue model. You can see that half of the fuselage is the front screen, and the other half is the metal back, with hinges in the middle, and the blue metal back has a matte design .

▲As for the surface of the camera, it does not seem to be too special before it is turned on, except for a pair of main lenses.

▲But when you turn on the power of the mobile phone, you will see that the surface of the machine is basically a screen.

▲When the fuselage is folded, the size is about the same as that of ordinary “fine folds”, and the matte metal back feels quite good.

▲When the fuselage is unfolded, the inner screen adopts a slender 22:9 aspect ratio design. Under normal circumstances, there is no big problem in holding the phone with one hand. The only problem is that it is difficult to press the position closer to the top of the screen.

▲The control is comfortable when holding the phone with one hand, and typing is not a big problem.

▲ In terms of fuselage design, the volume keys and on/off keys are located on the right side of the fuselage.

▲ There is also a fingerprint reader in the switch key, which is convenient for logging into the mobile phone.

▲The bottom of the machine is equipped with a USB-C slot and a built-in speaker.

▲As for the interface, the design of RAZR 40 Ultra is not too different from that of ordinary moto phones, but it also makes good use of the design advantages of the slender screen.

▲In addition, RAZR 40 Ultra has also added a lot of personalized designs for users, and the side bar can also be opened to facilitate the launch of commonly used programs.

The external screen is large enough and the application functions are complete

After talking about the appearance and feel, the author will share the biggest feature of RAZR 40 Ultra: the super large external screen. It has a built-in 3.6-inch POLED external screen with a 1:1 aspect ratio design and a resolution as high as 1066 x 1056. To some extent, it is currently the “fine fold” with the largest size and highest resolution secondary screen. In addition to its large browsing area, its external screen is also very practical. Not only can you browse important information and push messages like other “fine folds”, you can even use most APPS, even if you use it to watch movies. Of course, that kind of visual enjoyment is definitely not as ideal as enjoying it on the main screen that is twice as big as it, but if you want to easily follow the drama with your mobile phone on the street without speeding up the power consumption, this design is really good. Very ideal. Of course, RAZR 40 Ultra’s sub-screen is also excellent in all aspects of design. Even the music playback interface has a phonograph-like interface. This design is not only very convenient to use, but also very beautiful and elegant in operation and visual effects. , It can also be seen that moto’s intentions in interface design are worthy of praise.

▲The most special feature of the moto RAZR 40 Ultra is the 3.6-inch POLED screen on the front of the machine, and because the update rate reaches 144Hz, the operation is very smooth, and the machine is very easy to operate with one hand.

▲Basically, the displayed content occupies most of the surface area of ​​the machine, and the functions are very complete, including: the main interface displaying basic information, program catalog, schedule, weather, outbound assistant displaying travel information, and commuting advice displaying traffic information , and Contacts.

▲In addition, pull down from the top of the screen, just like the main screen, you can not only see the network status, but also see the push messages, and you can switch different functions through the quick menu.

▲The contact card can also call out the dial interface, users can directly call others on the external screen, without opening the phone to use the internal screen, which is very convenient.

▲The control of the external screen is basically the same as that of the internal screen: Swipe up from the bottom to return to the main interface, and swipe up from the bottom and hold for 1 second to open the program switching interface. On this page, users can also set whether the program is full Displayed in screen mode.

▲There is a “top cover screen interface” setting in the settings, in which users can add and subtract different panels, and rearrange them. In addition, users can also set whether different third-party programs can be used on the external screen.

▲The author takes YouTube as an example. If there is no setting to use it on the external screen, and my own YouTube account is a Premium membership, when the phone is closed, the YouTube video playing on the main screen will change to the background mode , just continue to play with sound, but you will not see the picture, and you will only see the control interface on the external screen.

▲But when YouTube is added to the external screen, not only will the video continue to be played on the external screen, but even all the functions of the YouTube program can be used.

▲The author has tested that even Netflix can also support playback on the external screen. Whether the user places the mobile phone in tent mode or L-shaped “hover” mode, you can also place the RAZR 40 Ultra on the table and watch the drama play.

▲However, it should be noted that if you watch movies on the main screen and want to transfer to the external screen to continue enjoying, in addition to opening the designated program to use it on the external screen, you also need to click when closing the body Press the continue button in the lower left corner, the video will continue to play on the external screen, otherwise it will only play the sound or stop playing.

▲The author has tried whether it is YouTube or Netflix, the continuation playback function can be used normally.

▲In addition, the author has also tested that on the external screen, even if you want to use maps, photo albums and even FaceBook, there is no problem.

▲ Even if you are playing music with Spotify, you can control the music playback on the external screen after closing the phone, and even see the lyrics.

▲However, if you feel that this interface is not attractive enough, you can also choose the “retro” interface in the settings.

▲At this point, the Spotify interface will turn into a gramophone-like layout. The most special thing is that when playing music, the virtual tonearm and stylus will stay on the record, showing that the music is playing; and when the music stops, the tonearm and stylus Will leave the record feeling like looking at a real gramophone.

▲However, the viewing content on the external screen is not perfect. For example, when the author appreciates a photo, the lower right corner will be partially covered by a pair of main lenses and the whole picture cannot be seen.

▲In addition, when the external screen is idle, different animations will be set up, making the machine surface look a little personalized and very vivid.

▲Users can also use different clock styles according to their personal preferences, and can also set the background of the main screen with different colors and styles.

▲In addition, the screen can also be set to display personal information when it is idle and placed in tent mode.

▲Users only need to add relevant content in the tent mode settings in the settings.

Ideal screen performance High viewing angle

As for the display, in addition to the built-in super large 3.6-inch external screen, moto RAZR 40 Ultra also has a built-in 6.9-inch FHD+ resolution POLED internal screen, and the refresh rate reaches 165Hz, and the brightness is as high as 1400 nits, so no matter the external screen The internal screen is still clear and sharp when browsing text, and the colors are bright and natural when viewing photos or videos. The viewing angle is also very high, and the overall performance is very good. In addition, due to the high update rate of the internal and external screens, the browsing effect is very smooth. In general, the performance of the two screens of the RAZR 40 Ultra is very good, which is worthy of appreciation.

▲As for the main screen, moto RAZR 40 Ultra has a built-in 6.9-inch FHD+ POLED screen, and the edges of the screen are protected by rubber edges, which is very protective.

▲The screen resolution is 2640 x 1080, and supports up to 165Hz update rate.

▲Due to the ultra-high update rate, the browsing effect of the main screen is very smooth, even if you turn the page quickly, you can see the fine print content.

▲In addition, users can also set the display size and text settings of the external screen and internal screen in the settings.

▲As for the quality of the screen display, the text display is clear and sharp, and the colors are natural when watching videos. With enough brightness, the overall performance is very satisfactory.

▲Because the POLED material screen is used, the viewing angle is also very high, and the display quality of the screen does not decrease when viewed from the side.

▲In addition, it also supports the sliding split function, as long as you slide back and forth on the hinge position when using the main screen, you can divide the screen into two, so that you can use two programs at the same time. However, if you want to use this feature, you can’t use the gesture control interface, but you have to use the traditional “three kings” interface.

▲ In terms of sound effects, RAZR 40 Ultra supports Dolby Atmos sound effects. I tried to listen to music and watch movies. In addition, because it is a moto brand mobile phone, it also has a built-in CrystalTalk AI function, which allows users to use the background noise reduction function when making VoIP calls.

The hinge position is solid and the inner and outer screens continue to have complete functions

As for the hinge position, the hinge used by moto on the RAZR 40 Ultra this time is similar to the previous folding machine. It adopts the 4th generation star track hinge design, which is not only thinner but also more durable. The official said it can support 400,000 folds. It is quite durable for general users. In addition, the continuation of applications on the inner and outer screens is also very good. Basically, the content browsed or most of the APPS used on the outer or inner screen can also be continued to the other screen by opening and closing the body. The only thing is As for the game, because the aspect ratios of the two screens are different, it may need to be restarted so that the interface can be displayed normally. In addition, it also supports different hovering functions, which are not much different from other “fine folds” in application. It also supports functions such as closing the fuselage and hanging up the phone. The overall user experience is very convenient.

▲RAZR 40 Ultra adopts the 4th-generation star track hinge design, and the official said it can support 400,000 folds.

▲The hinge is very solid, and the opening and closing effect is also very tight.

▲It is a little difficult to open the fuselage with one hand.

▲It also supports the function of folding the mobile phone and hanging up the phone, which is similar to other “fine folds”.

▲The operation mode of the hinge is not much different from that of previous moto phones, and the folding position is also designed with a slight inward depression.

▲As for the crease, it is not very obvious. Only in the darker background, the reflection will be vaguely seen.

▲In the case of light-colored background or brighter colors, it is not easy to see the creases.

▲When viewing the screen from the front, the creases are even more difficult to see.

▲Because the traditional folding hinge with gears is used, it naturally supports the hover mode.

▲Users can shoot movies like traditional DV players, and the videos produced are no different from ordinary bar players.

▲In addition, the camera interface also supports the hover function. When the body is folded in half, the preview screen will be displayed on the top, and the bottom will be used to control the camera.

▲The photo album also supports the hover mode. When it is half-folded, the photo will be displayed on the top, and the bottom will turn black. Swipe left or right to browse the next or previous photo.

▲However, the hover mode is not comprehensive enough, such as photo editing is not supported, which is a pity.

▲In addition, some preloaded programs, such as the recorder, also support the hover mode. When half-folded, the upper half displays the progress and volume, and the lower half is used for control.

▲Even some programs downloaded from Google, such as YouTube, support hover mode on the RAZR 40 Ultra.

The camera performance is quite satisfactory, and the functions are just enough

As for the camera, generally “thin folding” is not a key function, and the moto RAZR 40 Ultra is no exception. After all, the body must not be too thick, so the lens module should not be too thick, and the natural configuration is relatively common. It only has a built-in dual main mirror design, which is a 12-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens. It is also equipped with a 32-megapixel self-timer mirror. The image quality is not unsatisfactory, but it is not too prominent In addition, its performance is similar to that of ordinary “fine folding”, and the camera function is also very basic. It is enough to take pictures for sharing in daily life, but it is just enough to do so. As for other special functions, it basically does not have too many , the more special thing is that when using “Dual Screen Fun Shooting”, users can transform the external screen into a preview interface, so that everyone can put the mobile phone on the table and use the main lens to take selfies; The emoji pattern is designed to attract children to look at the camera. This design is quite thoughtful.

▲As for the camera, moto RAZR 40 Ultra has a built-in dual main mirror design, which is a 12-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens.

▲At the top center of the inner screen, there is also a perforated front mirror, which supports up to 32-megapixel selfie photos.

▲The camera interface is not much different from previous moto phones.

▲Although there is no built-in telephoto lens, the main camera can still be used to shoot distant objects with 8x digital zoom.

▲And click the flower button to use the ultra-wide-angle macro lens to shoot ultra-close objects.

▲There is also a professional mode, in addition to adjusting more shooting parameters, you can also shoot RAW + JPEG photos.

▲It does not have many built-in special camera functions. What is more special is the spot color function in the above picture, which allows users to take photos or videos with a special style.

▲It is worth mentioning that its night scene mode is automatically turned on. As long as it is set to the automatic mode, when the ambient light is insufficient, it will automatically use the longer exposure mode to take photos.

▲As for video shooting, it has a general anti-shake mode and a fixed horizon mode. The former is a general anti-shake function, so that everyone can keep the video stable when shooting; while the latter can keep the video and the horizon level when shooting , to prevent the film from appearing tilted.

▲However, it should be noted that the general anti-shake mode can only support 4K shooting format, while the horizon lock mode only supports up to 1080p.

▲In addition, RAZR 40 Ultra also supports the real-time preview function, which can display real-time preview effects on the external screen when users take photos or videos.

▲In addition to displaying real-time preview effects, users can also set to display different emoji images to attract children to look at the camera when taking pictures or filming.

▲As for shooting and imaging, the author first took pictures with the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera in the daytime.

▲The author took pictures with the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera in the evening, and the picture definition is still very high, and the color display is also quite good.

▲When going to night, use the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera respectively to take street shots with the automatic night scene mode turned off. The effect is still good, but because the exposure time is short, the picture looks darker.

▲And when the author turns on the automatic night scene mode, the photo will be taken in a longer exposure mode, and the photo will be brighter and clearer, which is closer to the effect seen by the naked eye on the scene, but the dark part still cannot see too many details , the noise is also more obvious.

▲As for shooting night scenes in a darker place, without the automatic night scene mode turned on, the effects of the ultra-wide-angle lens and the main camera are only quite average, especially the ultra-wide-angle lens, which has insufficient clarity and noise Also very obvious.

▲When the automatic night scene mode is turned on, the brightness of the photo is greatly improved, and the clarity of the photos taken by the main camera is also improved a lot, but the effect of the photos taken by the ultra-wide-angle lens is still not ideal.

▲As for the 8x digital zoom, the effect of day and night shooting is not bad, but the clarity is definitely not enough.

▲As for macro shooting, the effect is not bad.

The performance is “outdated” flagship level, but it can still be used as a main machine

Finally, in terms of hardware configuration, although moto RAZR 40 Ultra has only been launched for less than a month, it does not use the latest flagship hardware this year, but last year’s style, including: built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 image processing chip, 8GB / 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB built-in storage space and 3,800mAh capacity battery. Of course, although this flagship hardware configuration is a little “outdated”, whether it is from the results obtained from the performance test software or the actual use experience, the performance of the RAZR 40 Ultra is very smooth, and it is still a flagship mobile phone experience. Although it is a Chinese parallel import, it still supports the Hong Kong 5G network. The author puts the 5G SIM card in Hong Kong and can still surf the Internet very quickly. The only pity is that it only supports physical single-SIM design, and you need to change the SIM when traveling, which is more troublesome to use. As for power, although the built-in 3,800mAh capacity battery seems relatively small, it is basically enough for a day. If the user can make good use of the full-featured external screen to use the phone, the usage time can even be longer. In addition, it also supports wireless charging function, so it is very convenient to recharge the mobile phone. However, it does not support the extremely fast charging function. Even if you use the phone to charge the Fire Bull, the output voltage is only 30W, and the wireless charging voltage only supports 5W / 8W, so you should not expect to be able to quickly recharge your phone.

▲In terms of hardware configuration, moto RAZR 40 Ultra is a bit “outdated”, but it is still at the flagship level, including built-in: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 image processing chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB built-in storage space And the moto myui 6.0 operating system based on Android 13.

▲In terms of performance, it has 3 modes, which are the power saving mode with the most power saving but the lowest performance, the balance mode in the normal state, and the high performance mode with the highest performance but also consumes more power.

▲As for the performance, the author first tested the performance of the processor with Geekbench 5 and Geekbench 6. As a result, the single-core computing scored 1,247 points and 1,728 points respectively, while the multi-core computing scored 3,763 points and 4,267 points respectively. The performance is ideal.

▲As for gaming performance, the author used 3DMark’s Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme for testing, and scored 4,635 points and 1,463 points respectively. The performance is quite satisfactory. If the image quality is not too high, it can basically handle large Some hand dates. In addition, the author also used Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme to conduct stress tests, and finally saw that there is a large gap between the highest and lowest scores. It can be seen that if the machine is played for a long time, the performance will be unstable.

▲The author browsed the internal hardware temperature with AIDA64 and CPU-Z after the mobile phone was running at high load for a period of time, and found that it was about 31 to 40 degrees, which shows that the heating situation is not serious.

▲The author used A1 SD Bench to test the read and write performance of the built-in storage space. The result was a read speed of 1613.27MB/s and a write speed of 544.45MB/s. It can be seen that the read performance is not bad, but the write speed is obvious slower.

▲Finally, the author tested the overall system performance of moto RAZR 40 Ultra with PCMark for Android Job 3.0, Geekbench 5 – OpenCL and Geekbench 6 – OpenCL, and the results were 16,224, 6,589 and 6,216 respectively. It can be seen that although it uses a bit ” “Outdated” hardware, but the series is still at the flagship level, and it is actually not a big problem to use it as a main machine.

▲ Another reason why the author thinks it can be used as a main machine is that moto RAZR 40 Ultra can support Hong Kong’s 5G network.

▲ But it is a pity that it only supports a single physical SIM card.

▲However, its network speed is still very fast. I put in csl’s 5G SIM card and tested the network speed with Speedtest near the Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition. The results recorded a download speed of 253Mbps and an upload speed of 85.8Mbps, which is ideal.

▲As for the power, the moto RAZR 40 Ultra has a built-in 3,800mAh capacity battery. Although it is not much, it will last for more than a day, which is enough under normal usage.

▲In addition, moto RAZR 40 Ultra also supports fast charging function, but its fast charging is slower than other mobile phones.

▲In addition, although moto RAZR 40 Ultra is a parallel import from China, the built-in app store can already install the Play Store, and then set “Enable” in the app information, and you can download it from the Play Store like a general Hong Kong mobile phone All programs, including different Google services are used.

▲However, the author found that some programs, such as Chrome, still cannot be installed and used.

Summary: The function can be more than enough to play “fine fold”

All in all, the RAZR 40 Ultra launched by moto this time looks not much different from the general “fine fold” before it is turned on, but after it is turned on, it is attracted by its sub-screens all over the machine, and the point is not The screen is just big enough, but the outer screen is so big that you can use different APPS, play Facebook or even watch dramas without any problems, and the inner and outer screens can be used continuously, so that you don’t have to unfold the inner screen every time to use the phone, not only More power saving and more convenient. In addition to its complete functions, the price is also very affordable. It is indeed the best “fine discount” on the market. As for the color of the fuselage, the red (Pantone) color is really special, and the hand feel is better because of the imitation leather back, but I prefer the blue fuselage, but color preference is always very subjective, so I won’t make too many comments .

