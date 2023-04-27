Home » [Hot talk among computer fans]”Final Fantasy XVI” PS5 console limited edition will launch in June for HK$4,880 – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology
Technology

[Hot talk among computer fans]”Final Fantasy XVI” PS5 console limited edition will launch in June for HK$4,880 – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

by admin
[Hot talk among computer fans]”Final Fantasy XVI” PS5 console limited edition will launch in June for HK$4,880 – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

The game masterpiece “Final Fantasy XVI” has officially opened for pre-sale a few days ago and will be officially listed on June 22. At the same time, Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong (SIEH) also announced that it will simultaneously launch a limited-edition PS5 console set with the theme of “Final Fantasy XVI” starting from the game’s release date (June 22) Player Collection, priced at HK$4,880.

[Childhood Memories]”Harry Potter” version of his mother’s pool is open for pre-order and can raise 25 magical creatures

【Hot talk among machine fans】Sony joins the handheld battle group?The person who broke the news said that the PS handheld will be announced in November this year

“PlayStation 5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” package includes PS5 console (disc version), DualSense wireless controller and PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon, starting from June 22 on all PlayStation Authorized Dealers, SONY Store and licensed Available from dealers.

However, only Japan has the “Final Fantasy XVI” PS5 limited design version of the shell, that is, the black-based shell with the summoned beast pattern drawn by Yoshitaka Amano, and the DualSense with crystal design elements.

[Hot talk among machine fans]Microsoft suddenly banned users from using game emulators on Xbox Series X/S

Responsible Editor: Zeng Xiaowen

Each episode of “ET’s Strategies for Winning Business” invites Hong Kong corporate brands to share tips on doing business under the epidemic. Watch the latest episode now:


ET has a plan for winning business

[ET has a plan to win a business]From a small business to a listed company Baguio to attack carbon credit business

See also  Know-it-all thanks to ChatGPT | hot online

Open the hket App to read the full text

You may also like

After “Unrecord” became popular, the secret recorder “Paranormal...

Cyber ​​attacks in Austria are becoming more and...

Generative AI changes the face of financial services...

Sony announced that it will hold an Xperia...

Grafana: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

Austria advertising and startup nista.io help tourism to...

Lenovo Legion Pro, Slim and LOQ: PC gaming...

Snapdragon Pro Series expands to Latin America –...

After restructuring: Netflix is ​​increasingly losing viewers

Lenovo Legion Pro, Slim and LOQ: PC gaming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy