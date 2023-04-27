[Hot talk among computer fans]”Final Fantasy XVI” PS5 console limited edition will launch in June for HK$4,880 – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

The game masterpiece “Final Fantasy XVI” has officially opened for pre-sale a few days ago and will be officially listed on June 22. At the same time, Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong (SIEH) also announced that it will simultaneously launch a limited-edition PS5 console set with the theme of “Final Fantasy XVI” starting from the game’s release date (June 22) Player Collection, priced at HK$4,880.

“PlayStation 5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” package includes PS5 console (disc version), DualSense wireless controller and PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon, starting from June 22 on all PlayStation Authorized Dealers, SONY Store and licensed Available from dealers.

However, only Japan has the “Final Fantasy XVI” PS5 limited design version of the shell, that is, the black-based shell with the summoned beast pattern drawn by Yoshitaka Amano, and the DualSense with crystal design elements.

Responsible Editor: Zeng Xiaowen

