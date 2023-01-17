Lemon is one of the most used and cultivated citrus fruits ever. It is a moment full of benefits, useful for our body. However, many wonder what would happen if you ate a lemon a day. So let’s see if it’s actually good or bad for our body.

What happens to those who eat a lemon a day? The expert’s answer

Lemons, as we said before, have important benefits for our body, especially if they are eaten every day. Thanks to lemon and the presence of vitamin C and ascorbic acid, free radicals are eliminated.

Always thanks to vitamin C, it is absorbed non-heme iron, i.e. iron in non-vegetable foods. Thanks to citric acid, it also has antibacterial effects.

In lemons there is also the beta-carotene, which helps eyesight and skin. It also has purifying and digestive properties. By eating lemons every day, cholesterol levels are also reduced. This is thanks to the presence of fibers, which are found above all in the peel. However, if you want to use the peel, it is advisable to choose organic ones, where there are no fungicides.

Continuing, eating lemons every day, we have an improvement in blood pressure regularity, which is especially important for the heart. This is thanks to the presence of potassium, which helps improve heart health. This citrus fruit also contains calcium, which also serves to improve heart conditions. Now let’s move on to the B vitamins, especially niacin, thiamin and riboflavin. They also increase metabolic processes and reduce the plasma concentrations of chloroquine. Finally, it also helps to purify the liver thanks to the presence of limonene, from which its typical flavor derives.

We can therefore say that lemon is very good for our body, especially if eaten every day. Obviously, however, you should not exaggerate with the quantities and it should be avoided if you suffer from stomach problems, reflux or acidity.