One of the players with the best conditions of the FPC es matias mierwho in his last season with Santa Fe He was not one of the most outstanding, but he contributed to the team reaching the top of the table. The player looked for other horizons and agreed to play abroad.

After four and a half years playing in Colombia, Mier leaves the country with great acceptance and recognition, where he was able to stand out in La Equidad, Medellin and Santa Febut could not establish himself with any of the three sets.

Although many expected that the Uruguayan player’s course would be a much more renowned league, matias mier decided to play in the Asian continent, specifically in Indonesia, where he will sign with the club Bhayangkara.

This team, which does not have many renowned players or that are recognized by the people, has a very clear objective, which is to be more competitive in the league of their country, where it is located in the thirteenth day of this tournament.

Thanks to the journalist Felipe Sierra from Win SportsFirst-hand information was obtained about what happened to the Uruguayan player and his decision to reach the Indonesian League.

This is how the information about Matías Mier was confirmed: