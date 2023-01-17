Home News Matías Mier already has a team to continue his professional career
News

Matías Mier already has a team to continue his professional career

by admin
Matías Mier already has a team to continue his professional career

One of the players with the best conditions of the FPC es matias mierwho in his last season with Santa Fe He was not one of the most outstanding, but he contributed to the team reaching the top of the table. The player looked for other horizons and agreed to play abroad.

After four and a half years playing in Colombia, Mier leaves the country with great acceptance and recognition, where he was able to stand out in La Equidad, Medellin and Santa Febut could not establish himself with any of the three sets.

Although many expected that the Uruguayan player’s course would be a much more renowned league, matias mier decided to play in the Asian continent, specifically in Indonesia, where he will sign with the club Bhayangkara.

This team, which does not have many renowned players or that are recognized by the people, has a very clear objective, which is to be more competitive in the league of their country, where it is located in the thirteenth day of this tournament.

Thanks to the journalist Felipe Sierra from Win SportsFirst-hand information was obtained about what happened to the Uruguayan player and his decision to reach the Indonesian League.

This is how the information about Matías Mier was confirmed:

See also  Colombia, the left wins the elections: Gustavo Petro's shot in the race for the presidency

You may also like

Zelensky adviser resigns in the face of controversy...

Man who last year assaulted two traffic officers...

Two years without Miguel Ángel Sierra, the ‘godfather’...

Wishes and challenges in 2023

Cheated! “calculator kid” video was planned

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi face to face this...

This will be the return of astronauts to...

Do you already know the Silva digester bale?

Convict subject for participating in theft and sexual...

There are already five motorists who have died...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy