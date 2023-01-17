Apple releases new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, which will be officially released on February 3



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 17 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Tuesday morning EST, Apple announced a new generation of MacBook Pro and Mac mini. The new MacBook Pro still has 14-inch and 16-inch specifications, with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, providing more powerful performance.

Apple says the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro will start at $1,999, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro will start at $2,499. The Mac mini starts at $599.

The above products will be available for order from January 19th and will be officially released on February 3rd.

Both the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips use the M2 chip architecture, of which the M2 Pro has up to 12-core CPUs and up to 19-core graphics processors, as well as a unified memory of up to 32GB. The M2 Max chip is a further step on the basis of the M2 Pro, with up to 38-core graphics processors, doubled unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Thanks to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the battery life of the new MacBook Pro has also set a new record for Mac models, up to 22 hours of battery life, which can also guarantee a better user experience.

“MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon revolutionizes the notebook category, helping professional users push the boundaries of their workflow anytime, anywhere, and accomplish tasks that were previously thought to be beyond the reach of laptops,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Joswiak pointed out that MacBook Pro has faster performance, further enhanced connectivity, the longest battery life of any Mac model to date, and the best display on a notebook computer, bringing users a unique and extraordinary experience.

In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple also upgraded the hardware configuration of the Mac mini. Compared with the chip of the previous generation Mac mini, the M2 and M2 Pro chips bring a new generation of faster central processing unit and graphics processing unit, higher memory bandwidth and more powerful media engine to the Mac mini. All models are equipped with an advanced cooling system to achieve continuous high-performance output.

For consumers, however, we are in an uncertain economic environment, with concerns about a potential recession likely to affect sales of new Apple products.