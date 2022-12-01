Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price drops slightly and the transaction demand is weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 1, the base price difference between the base price of 3,690 yuan for HBIS thread and 3,550 yuan for steel billet was 140 yuan, which was 10 yuan less than that of the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,770 yuan on December 1 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,752 yuan was 18 yuan, a decrease of 4 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 1, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4406 yuan, a decrease of 8 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3872 yuan, down 8 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4750 yuan, down 10 yuan; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 3760 yuan, down 10 yuan; the Shanghai market high line is 4480 yuan, stable; Steady.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of thread is 3690 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 3,770 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on December 1, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 12,758 tons, a decrease of 592 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand continued to be weak. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4020-4030 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3990-4020 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3980-3990 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 2.

