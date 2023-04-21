They confiscate adulterated liquor that they were going to sell during the Vallenato Festival

The Fiscal and Customs Police in conjunction with the Departmental Revenue Operational Group, through control actions at different establishments open to the public in the municipality of Valledupar, managed to seize 803 bottles of liquor which did not have the stamps required for their correct commercialization in the department of Cesar.

The merchandise is valued at more than 40 million pesos. These controls are being carried out permanently prior to the development of version 56 of the Vallenata Legend Festival, in order to prevent the illegal consumption and purchase of alcoholic beverages in the department, in addition, awareness is carried out within the framework of the campaign “Ni I do not buy or sell contraband, disclosing identification characteristics of legal liquor.



It is noteworthy that so far this year, thanks to the coordinated work that has been carried out, more than 2,000 bottles of adulterated liquor have been seized, managing to safeguard the public health of the population.

