Quomi in liquidation, the online shopping start-up goes hand in hand with Drago, Pellicioli, Barilla and Gay

Quomi in liquidation, the online shopping start-up is waning

It ends badly Quomithe online shopping start-up launched seven years ago from an idea by Andrea Bruno e Daniel Bruttini (both with a past in Zalando in Berlin), and which “goes sideways” even to excellent partners such as the incubator Digital Magics, Marco Drago number one in the group DeAgostini, Lorenzo Pellicioli president of DeAgostini e Luca Barilla of the homonymous Parma industrial dynasty.

A few weeks ago, in fact, Bruttini himself, president of the Quomi and shareholder with 13.3% to guide a shareholders’ meeting, informing them that “as already illustrated on previous occasions, the company needs financial resources that it was not possible to find”.

Furthermore, the balance sheet updated to last November showed losses carried forward of over 1.22 million euros and a loss for the period of 582 thousand euros which reduced the shareholders’ equity to 348 thousand euros. Not having found the resources, therefore, the meeting approved the liquidation by appointing Ugly as liquidator.

Members, among others, are Bruno col 12,4%, Digital Magics with 11.1%, the Flavus and the Blue Aquarius Before respectively of Films e you Drago each with 4% e Barilla with 3.6%. The peculiarity of Quomi was to vary the recipes suggested by users on the platform every week and to send everything needed to prepare them to the customer’s home, using fresh ingredients already dosed and ready to be assembled and cooked in a few minutes.

As of April 2022 Quomi had launched an issue of equity financial instruments for 500 thousand euros to raise resources, however raising only 170 thousand euros.

