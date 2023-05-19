Honey face the past in “I still remember everything”

“I still remember everything” presents us with the current moment of the Madrid trio. And the first thing we can see is that they are in top form, with their addictive melody and sing-along chorus. The song comes after “Locochona” along with the Mexican Girl Ultra .

The girls tell us about stories that “you know how they end, kissing on the beach and sleepless nights where dream and desire are in separate rooms.” And that is not only reflected in the lyrics of the song, but also in the video clip, the work of the Valencian production company DUELwith a retro aesthetic and ideal to accompany a song that brings us back to Cariño at its best.