Rai, Bergoglio in Saxa Rubra: first time of a Pope: “Peace is earned”

Pope Francis in Saxa Rubra for an interview: it is the first time for a pontiff

Pope francesco in Saxa Rubra in the RAI headquarters. The visit is due to the registration of ainterview on the program “In his image”, which according to what we learn will go aired June 4. And the first time that a Pope goes to the Rai television studios. Francesco, upon his arrival, was applauded by numerous people, Rai staff who shouted “Long live the Pope”.

The interview was scheduled for March but was then postponed because the Pope had been hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic. “The presence of Pope Francis in the Rai studios is a historic event for the company and a moment of great intensity and meaning. The Holy Father has the ability to touch the hearts of all of us, believers and non-believers, with his extraordinary empathy and the strength of his message and universal values ​​such as peace, charity and inclusion. We will remember this moment with real emotion”. This was stated by the president Mari in Soldi and the managing director Roberto Sergio.

Repubblica anticipates the contents of the interview: “Francis spoke “of the great themes linked to this historical moment with an appeal for peace, of the difficulties that everyone encounters in their daily existence, of the aggressiveness that pervades social life and, finally, of the role that communication and information must play in this scenario». Peace in Ukraine is a worry for Francis. “With peace you gain little, but you always gain,” he said, quoting Pius XII, the Pope of the Second World War.

