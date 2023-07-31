Rdc, Tridico: “War on the poor”. Fazzolari (FdI): “specious criticisms”

Carabinieri checks on citizenship income

Rdc, clash over check and commission of inquiry

Clash between majority and opposition on Citizenship income suspended a few days ago and on the commission of inquiry that the Brothers of Italy would like to set up to investigate the work of the former INPS president Pasquale Tridico. According to the relative majority party, Tridico would not have accurately arranged the checks to avoid scams.

Rdc, Fazzolari: “From Conte, Schlein and CGIL specious criticisms”

“The criticisms by Conte, Schlein and the CGIL for the abolition of the basic income? Specious. Since its original formulation, the one made by the Conte government, the basic income was conceived as a fixed-term measure and not as a check to be disbursed for natural life. The recipients would have lost it anyway at a certain point, considering that there are those who have been receiving it for four years”. So the undersecretary for the implementation of the government program Giovanbattista Fazzolari questioned by Ansa. “The change desired by the Meloni government – he observes – protects the fragile: disabled, elderly, over 60s in difficulty, families with dependent minors. Only those who are able to work, are between 18 and 59 years old, and not has minor dependent children. This was not communicated by text message, as is disputed, but written seven months ago in the budget law of December 2022 and made known by all the media well in advance. I repeat: people who they will lose their basic income today, they would have lost it even with the grillini rule. Indeed, thanks to us at least the fragile will keep it. If this is the level of the opposition, I fear we will have to govern for a long time”.

Tridico: “The government is at war with the poor”

“I have nothing to fear”, said this morning the former INPS president Pasquale Tridico a The print regarding the proposal by the Brothers of Italy to set up a commission of inquiry into the lack of controls on the citizen’s income. “There was a deliberately misleading narrative – he accuses -. Under my management I have created an anti-fraud direction that has never existed before”.

The subsidy “was the most controlled measure ever,” he says. “Preventive and post-checks have avoided lost income payments on around three million applications between 2019 and 2022, worth €11 billion”. For Tridico, the fight against poverty does not only concern the elderly, the disabled and minors, who have the measure left, “but the poor, including some workers”. “There is a condemnation of the poor and not of poverty, something that scares me,” he says. The “extra profits contribute to inflation, yet the moratorium arrives – he reconstructs -. Then the tax evaders are rewarded, allowing de facto amnesties. In the same hours, the basic income is removed from 200,000 people. It is a class policy that contrasts with the principles of equality of our Constitution”. Elements that express, for the former INPS president, the “nature of this government: strong with the weak and weak with the strong”. minimum “is necessary – says Tridico -. Bargaining is no longer as effective as it used to be.”

Rdc: Grillo, focus on government fight against poor and annihilation of workers’ dignity

“It is now clear: the focus of this Government is the fight against the poor and the annihilation of workers’ dignity. The minimum wage could already be approved in August but the summer holidays can’t wait…”. The co-founder and guarantor of the M5S writes it on Twitter, Beppe Grillo, hosting on his blog a post written by Claudio Cominardi, undersecretary at the Ministry of Labor of the Conte I government who followed the conversion into law of the decree establishing the Citizenship Income and the Dignity decree. Currently Cominardi holds the position of treasurer of the Movimento 5 Stelle.

Foti (FdI): “Pd didn’t vote for him, M5S made fun of the people”

“I think the Democratic Party must be very careful about going to the barricades, given that it voted against basic income when it was established. As for the 5 Stars, I think they too must be very careful about what they say, having proclaimed by a small balcony, with a toast, the end of poverty. But if today we talk about poor work, they obviously made fun of the people”. This was stated by the president of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy Tommaso Foti in an interview with Libero.

