Sher begins production of ice cream | Entertainment

Pop diva Cher decided to sail the entrepreneurial waters and start producing her own ice creams.

Many of her colleagues are in entrepreneurial waters, in the cosmetics and fashion industry. But actress and singer Cher came up with an original business idea – ice cream production! She originally called the brand Cherlato. Ice cream will be sold in a truck, on the streets of Los Angeles.

Cher posted a photo of the ice cream on social media and posted:

“Yes, this is real. I’m launching my gelato. Los Angeles, watch out,” Cher wrote. She said that she came up with the idea for her ice cream five years ago, but that she was only now ready to realize it. Fans are delighted and are already coming up with names for ice cream flavors.

