Home » Real estate: 25 percent plus every year – now the next house price boom is looming
Business

Real estate: 25 percent plus every year – now the next house price boom is looming

by admin
Real estate: 25 percent plus every year – now the next house price boom is looming

In most countries of the world, the economy continues to grow unabated, wages and living standards are rising – and with them the demands on apartments and houses. This is not without consequences for prices. In the next ten years, real estate prices around the world could increase by 9 percent every single year. This is the result of a survey of 1,400 international economic experts conducted by the Ifo Institute together with the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy as part of the Economic Experts Survey (EES).

The forecast for Germany is surprising.

See also  Xingsheng Creation (00896) Announces Interim Results Shareholders' Attributable Loss of HK$77.589 million Turned Profits to Losses

You may also like

Tim, good revenue performance (+3.4%) in the semester

Ecoworks: This start-up wants to accelerate building renovations

“Atlantic” melons and the Alemanno factor, League further...

Strong U.S. ADP Private Employment Data Puts Pressure...

Internet – Pro Bahn advocates more sockets at...

AMD challenges Nvidia in the field of AI...

Stock market podcast: silver, platinum, palladium – this...

Mexican Peso Loses Ground as Dollar Strengthens

DXY Surges Above 102, Hits Three-Week High as...

The ISO 20121:2012 Certification at the Trento Festival...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy