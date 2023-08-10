Home » Real estate: 25 percent plus every year – where the boom continues
Business

Real estate: 25 percent plus every year – where the boom continues

by admin
Real estate: 25 percent plus every year – where the boom continues

In most countries of the world, the economy continues to grow unabated, wages and living standards are rising – and with them the demands on apartments and houses. This is not without consequences for prices. In the next ten years, real estate prices around the world could increase by 9 percent every single year. This is the result of a survey of 1,400 international economic experts conducted by the Ifo Institute together with the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy as part of the Economic Experts Survey (EES).

The forecast for Germany is surprising.

See also  Real Estate - Minister of Construction against weakening of tenant protection

You may also like

Resolution 27 of 07/25/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Germany Stocks Close Higher as DAX 30 Rises...

Companies: The majority of companies rate Germany as...

Meloni undermined by “his” Cdx. So Alemanno wants...

Health – Hemp Association sees need for improvement...

Gold Price Rises as US Dollar Corrects, Investors...

Banca Marche: “The crash? Origin in credit lines...

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Industrial...

Care: Support for those in need of care...

Fifteenth anniversary of the Russian invasion of South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy