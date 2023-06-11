Real estate: Tenant has been living in a mold block of flats for 15 years

“The landlord doesn’t take care of anything.” With these words, Hatice from Dortmund turns to the WDR . The woman who has lived in the apartment for 15 years explains to the broadcaster: “If we complain, nobody comes.” And further: “I have already paid for repairs out of my own pocket. This has to stop and not just in a few years.”

There are many things to complain about here. This is shown by the report of the TV magazine “Westpol”. Because in the high-rise settlement in Dortmund’s northern part there is mould, rats and rubbish. “Inhuman living conditions,” he writes WDR.

Special ownership structures

The problem? According to the report, above all the structure in which the owners are organized. Individual owners gave in and renovated – at the latest when the municipality threatened fines. Not so in the big estate.

“First of all, you have to make sure that you get the right people,” quotes the broadcaster Ludger Deimel from the building inspection department of the city of Dortmund. The companies that owned the settlements changed frequently, he explains. Always with the aim of “getting the maximum amount of money out of bad real estate and trying to dance on the state’s nose,” as NRW building minister Ina Scharrenbach says.

Municipalities are skeptical

In addition to Dortmund, the WDR report shows similar grievances in many other settlements in the country that have arisen during recent inspections. The local authorities carry out the checks and then send fine notices to the owners. The problem, however, is that the owner then changes on paper.

It is also difficult to declare the blocks of houses uninhabitable. Because that would allow the owners to turn off the money tap – but at the same time have to accommodate the many families again. Nevertheless, tenants are calling for more courage from the municipalities. You should mess with the companies, said the chairman of the tenants’ association, Hans-Joachim Witzke the broadcaster. He hopes for a deterrent effect.