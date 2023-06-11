Danger inside the house: it’s everywhere and threatens your health and that of your loved ones with terrible consequences | Samsung invents universal solution

Microplastics are a growing threat to the environment and human health as these tiny particles accumulate in aquatic ecosystems and in the air, causing irreparable damage to living organisms.

Washing machines are a major source of microplastics and, more recently, tumble dryers have also been found to contribute to this problem. However, there is a beacon of hope projected by Samsung.

Recently the leading company in the technology sector, has developed an innovative filter which aims to block microplastics from washing machines, thus helping to preserve the environment.

Microplastics from washing machines represent a significant risk for the marine ecosystem and beyond, when synthetic fabrics are washed, in fact, the plastic microfibers detach and end up in the water and, subsequently, in the surrounding environments. These particles can be inhaled by humans and animalscausing health problems such as lung inflammation and respiratory system disorders.

Furthermore, microplastics present in rivers and oceans are ingested by aquatic organisms, thus entering the food chain. This phenomenon has cascading effects on marine life, from plankton to fish and even shellfish-eating humans. The long-term effects of microplastics on human health are still being studied, but experts agree that the situation requires immediate action.

That’s why everyone should have the Less Microfiber filter

According to a study by researchers at the University of Manchester, it is estimated that up to 900,000 tons of microplastics are released into the environment every year through washing in the washing machine. This alarming figure underlines the importance of concrete actions to reduce the spread of these harmful particles.

To address this issue, Samsung has developed an innovative filter called Less Microfiber. This filter is designed to be compatible with all washing machines and has the ability to block microplastics up to a size of 65/70 micrometers. The filter effectively captures plastic microfibres, preventing them from ending up in the surrounding environment.

An important aspect of the Less Microfiber filter is its ease of useIn fact, the filter only needs to be cleaned once a month or when required by the product itself, making maintenance simple and convenient for users. Additionally, Samsung made the filter commercially available initially in South Korea and the UK, but it will soon be launched also in Italyenabling more and more people to actively contribute to the reduction of microplastics.

