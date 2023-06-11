The 41st Steering Group of the Central Committee—Promote the solid and effective development of theme education (study ideas, strengthen party spirit, emphasize practice and make new achievements)_Hangzhou Net

The 41st Steering Group of the Central Committee—Promote the solid and effective development of theme education (learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and make new contributions)

People’s Daily reported that learning and implementing the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics is being carried out in depth throughout the party. The 41st Steering Group of the Central Committee thoroughly studied and understood the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, firmly grasped the correct direction of supervision and guidance work, focused on goals and tasks, highlighted problem orientation, focused on actual results, and promoted the correct, powerful, solid and effective development of theme education.

Improve the political position, grasp the correct direction, and ensure that the theme education has a good start and a good start

The 41st Steering Group of the Central Committee is responsible for guiding the five medium-management financial enterprises of China Export Credit Insurance Corporation, China Life Insurance (Group) Company, China Taiping Insurance Group Co., Ltd., China CITIC Group Co., Ltd., and China Everbright Group Co., Ltd. How to combine the characteristics of the enterprise, enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of the work, and make all the work in-depth, solid and in place?

The steering group thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and instructions on thematic education, and worked hard to understand the spirit of the Central Committee and improve the political position, so as to ensure that the corporate theme education has a high political position, practical ideas and measures, and good learning effects.

Do a good job of launching and deploying, and promote thematic education to achieve a good start. Focusing on the implementation plan of enterprise-themed education, the 41st Steering Group carefully reviewed, strictly checked, repeatedly communicated and revised, and strived to make the plan practical and effective, so that the “prescribed actions” did not lose their shape and the “optional actions” were innovative. Guide enterprises to set up leading groups and offices, set up touring guidance groups, and promote the solid and effective development of theme education in subordinate enterprises.

Keep an eye on the “key minority” and consolidate the main responsibility of the party committee of the enterprise. In the deployment stage, the leader of the steering group communicated with the secretary of the party committee of the enterprise as soon as possible to understand the overall considerations, and urged the “top leaders” to shoulder the responsibility of thematic education. Carry out individual talks with members of the enterprise’s leadership team, transmit pressure at all levels, and urge the team members to implement the requirements of “one post with two responsibilities”. Attend important corporate theme education meetings and important events, listen to the speeches of “top leaders” to see if they are combined with reality, face problems directly, and urge the “key minority” to play a good role model.

Combining reality, earnestly perform duties, and test the theme education achievements with the new results of promoting high-quality development

“We must actively serve the country’s major strategies, resolutely shoulder the political responsibilities of stabilizing foreign trade and the economy, and further enhance the ability to guarantee policy-based financial services.” In the conference room on the 17th floor of China Credit Insurance, the company’s leadership team is focusing on “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s financial work “Important Discussion on Credit Insurance Work” to carry out special study.

In terms of learning requirements, adhere to the principle of reading the original text to understand the original text, and clarify that “the party committee (party group) organizes reading classes”; in terms of learning arrangements, it is recommended that enterprises focus more on their main responsibilities and main businesses; Focus on learning, leading learning, self-study, and seminars at the same time… The 41st Steering Group benchmarks against the requirements of the central government, urges and guides enterprises to learn and understand, and deeply grasp the scientific system and core essence of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era , practice requirements, continuously enhance party members and cadres’ political identification, ideological identification, theoretical identification, and emotional identification with the party’s innovative theory, and promote theoretical learning to go deep, practical, and heart-to-heart.

In the intelligent management and control center of a subsidiary of CITIC Group, all kinds of data are precisely matched with each steel pipe, heating, pipe threading, transmission, analysis, and sampling realize one-click production. In order to support the development of “specialized, refined, special and new” enterprises, CITIC Group organized leading cadres to go deep into the production line of the enterprise and conduct penetrating research to learn about the performance of subordinate enterprises in promoting technological innovation and solving the “stuck neck” problem in carrying out thematic education. Various measures have contributed to the high-quality development of the Group.

The purpose of learning is all about application. China Life continues to make efforts in emerging areas such as the third pillar of pensions and green finance, accelerates the cultivation of new growth drivers facing the future, and promotes high-quality development; Combine, strengthen research, and propose solutions… The 41st Steering Group anchors the primary task of high-quality development, based on the role positioning of centrally managed financial enterprises in the overall situation of the party and the country, and promotes enterprises to transform theoretical learning results In order to do a good job in the powerful motivation and practical results of various tasks.

Strengthen self-construction, pay close attention to self-learning, and improve the ability to supervise and guide work

In Guangzhou in May, the wind is gentle. The 41st Steering Group came to the “Kapok Family” elderly care community built by China Taiping to understand the Group’s measures to actively respond to the aging population trend and serve the construction of a multi-level elderly care system, and guided the Group’s party committee to further leverage the advantages of cross-border operations to explore and promote Integrated elderly care services in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

The steering group comprehensively uses methods such as roving guidance, random spot checks, sinking visits, and forum interviews to strictly supervise and guide, and supervise with guidance, and earnestly do a good job in supervising and guiding various tasks. Take the supervision and guidance work as an important opportunity to test and improve their political quality, professional ability, and work style, establish and improve the working mechanism, and make detailed regulations on the division of responsibilities, task time limits, work discipline, and security and confidentiality.

Individual conversations and participation in theoretical study center group studies, reading classes and other overall arrangements, access to materials requires that existing materials be provided as much as possible, and daily work communication channels such as contact groups are established… The 41st Guidance Group integrates guidance work into help services , and strive to be strict in style and establish a good image of the Central Steering Group.

Focus on strengthening self-construction and pay close attention to self-learning. The steering group set up a temporary party branch, and made it clear that collective learning will be carried out every week; in-depth study of the general secretary’s important speeches on financial work and the spirit of important instructions and instructions, benchmarking tables, and identifying the focus of supervision and guidance work; accessing the annual work conference materials etc., in-depth understanding of the company’s situation, and strive to find out the situation more clearly, find the problem more accurately, and implement the guidance more practically.

“We will focus on implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions on financial work, play a good role as a bridge, and promote centrally managed financial companies to make new achievements in serving the development of the real economy, preventing and defusing financial risks, and deepening financial reforms. greater contribution.” said Zhou Mubing, head of the 41st Steering Group of the Central Committee.