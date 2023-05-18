Home » Defined the home runs of the BetPlay League 2023-I
News

Defined the home runs of the BetPlay League 2023-I

by admin
Defined the home runs of the BetPlay League 2023-I

After closing the last day of the qualifying stage of the BetPlay League 2023-I, the home run draw was held on the night of this Wednesday, May 17. Eight teams will play the group stage that has already been defined.

The clubs that advanced to the next round are: Golden Eagles, Millionaires, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali, Boyacá Chicó, Alianza Petrolera, Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Pasto, leaving out Santa Fe, Junior, La Equidad and Tolima who depended on this day.

After finishing the matches simultaneously, Golden Eagles and Millionaires They remained as group heads, this, after occupying the first and second box of the table, respectively. In this sense, the first club will command group A, while the ambassadors will do so in group B.

See also  Comment丨Building a well-off society in an all-round way is an important milestone for the party to lead the struggle of the people of the whole country_stock channel_stockstar

You may also like

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy