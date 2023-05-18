Defined the home runs of the BetPlay League 2023-I

After closing the last day of the qualifying stage of the BetPlay League 2023-I, the home run draw was held on the night of this Wednesday, May 17. Eight teams will play the group stage that has already been defined.

The clubs that advanced to the next round are: Golden Eagles, Millionaires, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali, Boyacá Chicó, Alianza Petrolera, Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Pasto, leaving out Santa Fe, Junior, La Equidad and Tolima who depended on this day.

After finishing the matches simultaneously, Golden Eagles and Millionaires They remained as group heads, this, after occupying the first and second box of the table, respectively. In this sense, the first club will command group A, while the ambassadors will do so in group B.