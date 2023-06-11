This Sunday Italy and Uruguay play, time and TV

Those selected from Uruguay and Italy They will define this Sunday the 23rd. edition of the Argentina Sub-20 World Cup 2023 football, in an attractive final between two teams with maximum glory at a higher level but that will seek to establish themselves in this category for the first time in history.

The final will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium – who was the U-20 world champion in Japan in 1979 -, located in the city of La Plata, This Sunday from 6:00 p.m., with television from TyC Sports and DirecTV.

The referee of the final will be the Swedish Glenn Nyberg, seconded by his compatriots Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist, while the VAR will be in charge of the Swiss Fedayi San.

Previously, in the same stadium and at 2:00 p.m., two selected teams that have surprised such as Israel (which eliminated Brazil) and South Korea (left Nigeria, the “executioner” of Argentina in the round of 16) will play for third place. .

In both matches the definition will be the same in the event of a tie, an additional 30 minutes will be played and if equality is not broken, shots will be executed from the penalty spot.

Two soccer powers that add up to six World Cups at a higher level (two Uruguay and four Italy), which in La Plata will go for their first title in a category that has been elusive to them throughout history.

Uruguay was much closer to achieving glory on two occasions. The first in 1997, in Malaysia, when Argentina led by José Pekerman won the final 2-1 and then in Turkey 2013, when they fell in the final against France with kicks from the penalty spot 4-1, after drawing without goals.

Italy is the first time finalist in a U-20 World Cup since they fell twice in the semifinals in Turkey 2017 against England (3-1) and in the following tournament in Ukraine 2019 when they were beaten by the loca (1-0), in both cases he fell to the one who would later be champion.

The Orientals and the peninsular faced each other twice in the U-20 World Cup and the two were in Turkey 2017. In the Group E phase they beat Uruguay (1-0) and then for third place the medal went to Italy, which won 4 -1 on penalties, after finishing 0-0.

Uruguay reached the final by being second in Group E, after beating Iraq (4-0) and Tunisia (1-0) and losing to England (2-3). In the round of 16 they beat Gambia (1-0), in the quarterfinals against the United States (2-0) and in the semifinals against Israel (1-0). They won 5 and lost 1, with 11 goals for and three against, all from the English, totaling 360 minutes without suffering so many.

The Uruguayan team lacked in Argentina 2023 the figure of the team, who shone in the South American of Colombia (scorer with 5 goals), striker Alvaro Rodríguez who Real Madrid denied him the chance to play this World Cup.

Italy was also second in Group D, beat Brazil (3-2) and the Dominican Republic (3-0), lost to Nigeria (0-2), then beat England (2-1), Colombia (3- 1) and South Korea (2-1). He won 5 and lost 1. He scored 13 goals and suffered 5.

Italy, with Carmine Nunziata as DT, has the current scorer of the tournament in Cesare Casadei, who has already emigrated and plays for Reading in the English Championship (second division), while Uruguay’s top scorer, with Marcelo Broli as coach, It’s Anderson Duarte, from Defensor Sporting.

+ Probable formations +

Uruguay: Randall Rodriguez; Rodrigo Chagas, Sebastian Boselli, Facundo Gonzalez and Alan Maturro; Nicholas Siri, Franco Gonzalez, Ignacio Sosa and Fabricio Diaz; John Saints and Anderson Duarte. DT: Marcelo Broli

Italia: Sebastian Desplanches; Mattia Zanotti, Daniele Ghilardi, Gabriele Guarino and Riccardo Turicchia; Matteo Prati, Cesare Casadei, Samuel Giovane and Tommaso Baldanzi; Francesco Esposito and Giuseppe Ambrosino. DT: Carmine Nunziata.

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Basketball court: Diego Armando Maradona, from La Plata

Start time: 18.

TV: TyC Sports y DirecTV.