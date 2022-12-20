Home Entertainment Michelle Chen’s first clear frontal photo of her son is cute and cute | Michelle Chen | Michelle Chen’s son | Michelle Chen’s son’s frontal photo | Chen Xiao
Entertainment

Michelle Chen’s first clear frontal photo of her son is cute and cute | Michelle Chen | Michelle Chen’s son | Michelle Chen’s son’s frontal photo | Chen Xiao

by admin
Michelle Chen’s first clear frontal photo of her son is cute and cute | Michelle Chen | Michelle Chen’s son | Michelle Chen’s son’s frontal photo | Chen Xiao

[VoiceofHopeDecember192022](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen married Chinese actor Chen Xiao in 2016. The two had a son after their marriage. Today (December 20) Michelle Chen exposed the frontal photo of her son “Little Star” for the first time.

Today is Little Xingxing’s 6th birthday. Michelle Chen uploaded a photo with “Little Xingxing” at zero o’clock, wishing her son “Happy Birthday”. The little star in her arms looks super cute.

Chen Yanxi also sent an emotional message to her son, saying: “My dearest baby, you have spent two World Cups with your mother. I hope you can also become a kind and sincere person who will never give up on your dreams. Six years old, is a Big baby, happy birthday.”

Michelle Chen exposed a clear frontal photo of her son “Little Star” for the first time. (Photo: Michelle Chen Weibo)

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

See also  Nagano Yayu was diagnosed with heatstroke at one time after quarantine | COVID-19 | Wuhan pneumonia

You may also like

“The Lone Ranger” hits a new record at...

Moon Song Xing: Using Xianxia as a method...

Beijing Renyi revisited Molière’s curtain call in his...

Newjeans will release the prelude song “Ditto” and...

Rihanna’s family of three with their plump bodies...

Tizzy Bac’s 7th album “Human Error” officially released...

Kaohsiung political and business celebrities praise “Actor’s Dream”...

“Actor’s Dream” Kaohsiung special screening inspires fans to...

Farewell to Sandro Martini, poet of the “sewn...

The Italian Perfumery Institute is born to train...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy