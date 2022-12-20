Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen married Chinese actor Chen Xiao in 2016. The two had a son after their marriage. Today (December 20) Michelle Chen exposed the frontal photo of her son “Little Star” for the first time.

Today is Little Xingxing’s 6th birthday. Michelle Chen uploaded a photo with “Little Xingxing” at zero o’clock, wishing her son “Happy Birthday”. The little star in her arms looks super cute.

Chen Yanxi also sent an emotional message to her son, saying: “My dearest baby, you have spent two World Cups with your mother. I hope you can also become a kind and sincere person who will never give up on your dreams. Six years old, is a Big baby, happy birthday.”

Michelle Chen exposed a clear frontal photo of her son “Little Star” for the first time. (Photo: Michelle Chen Weibo)

