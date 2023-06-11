Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, available in 2024 on PS5 …

During last night’s Summer Game Fest, SQUARE ENIX presented a new gameplay trailer of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the highly anticipated next installment of the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII remake project. The trailer previewed the mysterious story elements, exciting combat, and expansive world players will be able to explore in early 2024.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is the second chapter of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake projectwhich, over the course of three chapters, retells the story of the famous fantasy game that redefined the genre of GdR.

The remake game follows the iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith e Red XIII after their escape from the dystopian city of Midgar and sees them embark on a journey in search of Sephiroth, a vengeful protagonist from Cloud’s past who was thought to be dead. In this standalone adventure, players will explore a vast world brought to life thanks to a cutting-edge graphics and developed specifically to harness the power of the console PS5.

Throughout an exciting story full of mysteries, players will also discover the individual stories of the various party members and strengthen their bonds as they work together to defeat the most powerful enemies.

A new trailer for the game for devices was also shown mobile forthcoming FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, announcing the start of pre-registrations on the App Store and Google Play. By pre-registering on an Android device, you will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta to be held July 6-13, 2023 (PST).

The mobile game is a chapter-based RPG experience that will cover the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timelineincluding what happens in the original game, as well as new narrative elements written by the screenwriter, Kazushige Nojima, about the young hero Sephiroth.

The words of the producer Yoshinori Kitase

Il producer Yoshinori Kitase he has declared: “We are honored to be able to bring FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH to players around the world next year. In the new chapter of this incredible story, Cloud and his companions (old and new) will set off on a new adventure. It’s a story that anyone can play, even those unfamiliar with the first chapter of the remake project or the original FINAL FANTASY VII.

The entire team has worked with love and adoration for the world of represented in the game to offer an unforgettable experience for both new players and longtime fans, reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, with fast-paced and immersive combat as well as a rich exploration through a vast world. We look forward to sharing more information in the coming months.”