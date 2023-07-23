Samsung Develops New Galaxy Ring as Part of Wearables Expansion

Title: Samsung Expanding Wearables Catalog with New Galaxy Ring Smart Device

Samsung is venturing into the development of a new ring-shaped smart device called Galaxy Ring, as it aims to expand its range of ‘wearables’ products. In March of this year, the South Korean tech giant registered two products with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO): Galaxy Glasses mixed reality (RM) glasses and the smart ring, Galaxy Ring.

According to reliable sources, Samsung has now partnered with the Japanese company Meiko for the development of the Galaxy Ring, with Meiko providing the components for the device. Meiko will be responsible for manufacturing the printed circuit boards, which are crucial in the initial stages of electronic device development. Following that, the necessary components will be mounted on these boards.

As described in the Galaxy Ring patent, the device is designed to fall within the wearable device category for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness, and sleep-related information. As such, it will allow customers to receive information collected through various sensors and transmit it directly to their smartphones. In essence, the Galaxy Ring will function similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch.

Although there are already similar devices available in the market, such as the Oura Ring, Samsung’s offering aims to provide users with improved health monitoring capabilities by incorporating various sensors.

Currently, it remains unknown when the Galaxy Ring will be released to the public. Sources suggest that Samsung will make a final decision on production after reviewing Meiko’s prototype.

In addition to the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is also planning to launch its extended reality viewer (XR) next year. Originally scheduled for release at the end of 2023, the launch was delayed due to the introduction of Apple’s Vision Pro viewer, which featured a superior OLED screen. The delay was exacerbated by a lack of content compatible with Samsung’s viewer.

Furthermore, Samsung has recently implemented enhancements to its SmartThings Energy application. This solution analyzes energy consumption of household appliances, offering users recommendations to reduce energy costs. The platform provides real-time energy consumption data on users’ smartphones and enables remote control and programming of connected smart home appliances.

The SmartThings Energy app tracks users’ household appliance usage patterns and suggests schedules to optimize energy consumption, aiming to reduce electricity or water bills. By setting energy-saving goals and comparing data from previous months, users can actively reduce their environmental footprint.

To utilize the SmartThings Energy app, users can download it from the Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS. Once installed and updated, users can access and monitor the energy consumption and resources of their connected appliances.

Source: Europa Press

