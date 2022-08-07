We are composing a center-left breakfast in view of 25 September. The secretary Pd Letta has entered into agreements with Verdi, the Italian Left and with civic commitment. The response from Carlo Calenda is awaited. The distances remain with the Cinquestelle and with Renzi. The center-right relaunches its proposals from pensions to the taxman
The key points
- Gelmini, we ask for respect for pacts, we liberals, Pd the left
- Berlusconi, Meloni brave like me, from the left denigration
- Bonelli, I invite Calenda to have tea, let’s not talk on social networks
- Meloni, Pd with criticisms of Renzi admits his failures
- Renzi, while they talk about alliances the world is burning
- Binetti (Udc), from Letta unjustified hatred towards the center-right
- Rixi (Lega), Verdi-Si against nuclear power and Tav, and Calenda?
-
Gubitosa (M5S), with zero prospects for each country
“Now it’s official. The bandwagon made up of Letta, the party of Tabacci, Sinistra and Verdi, Calenda, Gelmini and Carfagna is served. Forward with Giuseppe Conte, strong in our values. These piles offer zero prospects for the country ». So on twitter the vice president M5S Michele Gubitosa.
-
Rixi (Lega), Verdi-Si against nuclear power and Tav, and Calenda?
“Other than a coalition, Letta and her allies have opened a fight club where the first rule is that there are no rules. How will the center left decide on large infrastructures? While the Democratic Party and Action are in favor of high-speed rail, Verdi and the Italian Left side by side with the No Tav. Calenda pushes for the return to nuclear energy, Bonelli and Fratoianni are the first opponents. Not to mention the Gronda di Genova and the bridge over the Strait. A coalition without common cement in which every moment is good for a fight over the works to be carried out. From 25 September the music changes with the center-right in the government ». The deputy of the Lega Edoardo Rixi, member of the Transport Commission and head of the Infrastructure department, said in a note.
-
Binetti (Udc), from Letta unjustified hatred towards the center-right
“Once upon a time, many many years ago, there was a premier of the Center Right area who claimed that the Communists ate children. After 25 years, the left responds by launching another alarm, blatantly false: on the right they are all fascists and want to cancel the Constitution. Letta’s signing campaign is based on this unlikely glue: the fear that the right might win and the harmful consequences that would ensue. For this he needs to underline that this year’s opponent is called Right-Right, canceling all the centrist component of the coalition, which boasts much more solid historical roots ». So Paola Binetti, UDC senator.