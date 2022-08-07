11:45

Rixi (Lega), Verdi-Si against nuclear power and Tav, and Calenda?

“Other than a coalition, Letta and her allies have opened a fight club where the first rule is that there are no rules. How will the center left decide on large infrastructures? While the Democratic Party and Action are in favor of high-speed rail, Verdi and the Italian Left side by side with the No Tav. Calenda pushes for the return to nuclear energy, Bonelli and Fratoianni are the first opponents. Not to mention the Gronda di Genova and the bridge over the Strait. A coalition without common cement in which every moment is good for a fight over the works to be carried out. From 25 September the music changes with the center-right in the government ». The deputy of the Lega Edoardo Rixi, member of the Transport Commission and head of the Infrastructure department, said in a note.