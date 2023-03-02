Home Business Realme GT Neo5 SE detailed parameters released: Equipped with Snapdragon 7 series performance comparable to Dimensity 9000 – yqqlm
Realme GT Neo5 SE detailed parameters released: Equipped with Snapdragon 7 series performance comparable to Dimensity 9000

According to today’s news, the blogger Digital Chat Station has exposed the detailed parameters of the True Me GT Neo5 SE.Including 6.74-inch 144Hz direct screen, 16 million front camera, 64 million main camera, 8 million super wide-angle and 2 million macro, Snapdragon 7 series chip, 5500mAh battery and 100W flash charge.

Among them, the most concerned parameter is the Snapdragon 7 series chip, which is code-named SM7475.Based on TSMC’s 4nm process, it adopts 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture designincluding 1 super large core, 3 large cores and 4 small cores.

CPU main frequency is 2.95GHz, 2.5GHz and 1.79GHz, GPU is Adreno 730,AnTuTu’s running score exceeded 1 million. This result is comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip,Far beyond Dimensity 8200. At present, the Dimensity 9000 AnTuTu running score is around 1 million points, while the Dimensity 8200 running score is around 900,000 points.

According to the positioning, Realme GT Neo5 SE is between the Realme Digital Series and Realme GT Neo5,The price will be lower than that of Realme GT Neo5, which is expected to be between 2000-2400 yuan.

True Me GT Neo5

