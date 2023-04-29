Home » Record profits in the crisis – is the big Dax rally coming now?
Record profits in the crisis – is the big Dax rally coming now?

Record profits in the crisis – is the big Dax rally coming now?

Episode 235

The Dax is considered the loser among the global indices: old companies, little tech and problem cases like Bayer or Vonovia. But in the crisis year 2022 of all times, German companies are showing an unprecedented strength. Deffner and Zschäpitz are arguing about whether the Dax is now starting to rally after years of underperformance.

Other topics:

Peak inflation narrative – which suggests that inflation in Germany has peaked

Mechanical engineer Berthold Hermle – what potential lies dormant in the medium-sized company share

Opportunities in the Far East – why the Japanese stock market offers opportunities

Interest cap on overdraft facilities – why consumers need to be protected from double-digit overdraft interest

Bitcoin country has burned down – why El Salvador is facing bankruptcy

Effective altruism – what’s behind the idea that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has soft-boiled investors, regulators and journalists with

