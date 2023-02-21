Recordati’s preliminary results for 2022 confirm the continued positive performance of the Group.

Consolidated net revenues amounted to 1,853.3 million euros, up by +17.3%, with organic growth of +8.1% at constant exchange rates.

The newly acquired product portfolio in rare oncological diseases, fully integrated into the group organization, contributes 136 million in revenues.

Ebitda amounted to 672.8 million, up by +11.7%, margin at 36.3%.

Adjusted net profit amounted to 473.3 million, up by +11.5%.

Net debt comes to 1,419.9 million, with a ratio to Ebitda of just over 2.

Furthermore, Recordati has approved a three-year plan which envisages continued organic growth accompanied by new development initiatives and objectives for the Group. In detail, for 2023, estimated revenues are between 1,970 and 2,030 million and an Ebitda between 700 and 730 million.

For 2025, revenues are expected between 2,250 and 2,350 million and an Ebitda between 810 and 850 million (including new Business Development and M&A operations).

Lastly, Recordati improves its peak sales estimates for endocrinological products and the “rare and niche oncology” portfolio.