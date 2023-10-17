Home » Ref, Italy: GDP declining for 2023 and 2024
Business

Ref, Italy: GDP declining for 2023 and 2024

by admin
Ref, Italy: GDP declining for 2023 and 2024

Current projections for Italian GDP growth, as reported in a report recently published by Ref, show a slower pace of growth than previous estimates. These new forecasts reflect an ever-changing economic landscape.

Ref, the economic forecasting institute, has revised its growth estimates for the Italian economy for the next two years. According to the new report, the Italian economy is now expected to grow by 0.7% in 2023 and 0.5% in 2024. These figures represent a reduction compared to the forecasts released in July, which predicted growth of 1, 1% for 2023 and 0.8% for 2024.

Despite the downward revision for 2023 and 2024, Ref confirmed its estimate for 2025. The institute expects the Italian economy to grow by 1.0% that year, keeping its previous forecast unchanged. This indicates the expectation of a more robust economic recovery in the medium term.

See also  "The role of impartial supervision on access to the TIM network cannot fail"

You may also like

Yili Representative Becomes Director of International Dairy Federation,...

An unstable monetary union leads to inflation

Stellantis and Leapmotor, the agreement with the Chinese...

Baking and Tea Beverage Sectors Thrive in China’s...

This is what the founders are planning to...

Risk of escalation in the Middle East does...

Guangxi Implements Measures to Support Construction Enterprises and...

“Fabulous concept” – DHDL startup Zeedz wins mega...

Scotiabank Executives Laud Dominican Republic’s Favorable Investment Climate

Italy: 1.6 billion for cruises, record number of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy