Ref, Italy: GDP declining for 2023 and 2024

Current projections for Italian GDP growth, as reported in a report recently published by Ref, show a slower pace of growth than previous estimates. These new forecasts reflect an ever-changing economic landscape.

Ref, the economic forecasting institute, has revised its growth estimates for the Italian economy for the next two years. According to the new report, the Italian economy is now expected to grow by 0.7% in 2023 and 0.5% in 2024. These figures represent a reduction compared to the forecasts released in July, which predicted growth of 1, 1% for 2023 and 0.8% for 2024.

Despite the downward revision for 2023 and 2024, Ref confirmed its estimate for 2025. The institute expects the Italian economy to grow by 1.0% that year, keeping its previous forecast unchanged. This indicates the expectation of a more robust economic recovery in the medium term.

