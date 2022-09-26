Home Business Renault R5 Turbo 3E: the electric showcar created for drifting
Renault R5 Turbo 3E: the electric showcar created for drifting

Renault R5 Turbo 3E: the electric showcar created for drifting

The legendary ten analogue dials that stood in front of the driver of the Renault 5 Turbo2 have been replaced by 10 digital displays on the dashboard. Working as a widget, they display graphics inspired by Pixel Art and Glitch Art, with functions taken from the world of retrogaming. For example, to start the vehicle, you must press the “free play” button located on the center console. In the same spirit, the various driving modes are called “Turbo” for drifing, “Track Invader” for gaming, “Donut” for 360 °.

High performance car for drifting

Designed for performance and the track, the R5 Turbo 3E is a rear-wheel drive electric car ideal for drifting. Just like its iconic predecessor, it is a strictly two-seater vehicle, with the rear part occupied by the powerplant consisting of two electric motors, which each drive a wheel, with batteries placed in the center, under the floor.

The mechanics of the R5 Turbo 3E, mounted on a tubular frame, protected by a flat bottom and surrounded by safety roll bars approved by the FIA ​​(Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), boasts a total power of 280 kW (equivalent to 380 hp) and a torque of 700 Nm, immediately available.

The electric showcar is able to cover 0-100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds (3.9 seconds in Drift mode), reaching a top speed of 200 km / h. The battery, which has a capacity of 42 kWh, is recharged in 2 hours with a 380V / 32A charger.

The autonomy allows you to launch without problems in a session of several laps of drifting or in an angry gymkana. For the latter, avoiding obstacles is easier, thanks to a wheel turning angle of over 50 °.

