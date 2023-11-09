Home » Renewable energy: Why sustainable stocks perform poorly
Business

Renewable energy: Why sustainable stocks perform poorly

by admin
Renewable energy: Why sustainable stocks perform poorly

Wind turbines in the London Array offshore wind farm, North Sea, near England, United Kingdom. Getty Images

Renewable energy stocks have been among the worst-performing stocks this year as high interest rates dampen growth.

The S&P Global Clean Energy ETF is down 34 percent year-to-date, and companies like SolarEdge have lost 70 percent.

Nevertheless, investments in clean energy continue to grow and investors expect performance to improve.

Despite the growing desire for an accelerated global transition to renewable energy, stocks in this sector are significantly underperforming the broader market. In fact, they are among the worst performers this year.

Funds that track stocks from the sustainable energy sector will largely be in the red in 2023. The S&P Global Clean Energy ETF and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF have fallen more than 30 percent since January. Companies like SolarEdge and Enphase Energy are now down 73 percent and 67 percent, respectively.

See also  Fondo GIS Dynamic Multi-Asset Fund: Opinions and Performance, Is it worth it?

You may also like

The Rise of Salvadoran Business Mogul Marco Andrés...

Soaring costs of glass for bottles: the Antitrust...

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang Delivers Speech on Ensuring...

Marco Odermatt and Stöckli Ski – News

Illegal Sale of Unpasteurized Milk in La Grandfather...

Cars and heavy vehicles, the European Parliament approves...

UBS Lowers Target Price for Link REIT and...

PodcastMonetary and financial policy turned upside downModern Monetary...

The Health Benefits and Risks of Drinking Coffee...

VAT numbers, the contribution up to 800 euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy