There are 21,378 companies operating in the field of renewables in our country. The number emerges from Supply chains of the future: report on the production geography of renewables in Italy: first study on the sector, promoted and carried out by the Symbola Foundation and the Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with the main sector associations, and presented at the K.ey energy fair in Rimini.

«We have analyzed the chamber of commerce registrations and company financial statements to understand not only those who are members of associations that deal with renewables but also those who expect to operate in this field among their social aims», explained the president of Symbola Ermete Realacci: « It is an underestimated number: there is a lack of individual and agricultural companies».

Lombardy in first place

Looking at the distribution on the territory, Lombardy has the highest number of enterprises: 3,778 (17.7% of the total), followed by Lazio with 2,446 (10.5%) and Veneto with 1,995 (9.3%). At the provincial level, Rome is in first place with 1,735 (8.1% of the national total): a result strongly conditioned by installation activities. Milan follows with 1,510 (7.1%), Naples with 833 (3.9%), Turin with 659 (3.1%) and Brescia with 542 (2.5%). Looking at the manufacturing segment linked to the development of products, components and machinery, Milan stands out with 116 companies, followed by Brescia with 108, Vicenza with 101, Padua with 84 and Treviso with 79.

The burden of maintenance

44.1% of these companies are linked to installation and maintenance activities, commerce includes 14.1%, manufacturing 11.2%, energy production and distribution 7.2%, consultancy, testing and monitoring 7.1%. A fabric of businesses distributed across the territory in all segments of the supply chain, where significant experiences emerge such as the largest gigafactory in Europe for the production of photovoltaic modules (3 GW per year) by Enel which will be active from 2024 in Catania.

The photograph focuses on a crucial sector for the green transition that began in our country and which is now accelerating thanks also to Pnrr funds in view of carbon neutrality by 2050 and the European targets of 70% clean energy by 2030 Not to mention Italy’s role in the energy independence game which has become more urgent after the war in Ukraine.