Rents for students, Milan is still the most expensive city (even with a slight slowdown)

Milan is slightly slowing down the race towards high rents for university students but it is still the most expensive city in Italy with 626 euros for a single room (+1% on 2022). Bologna follows (482 euros/month +8%), which for the first time surpasses Rome with stable prices at 463 euros). In fourth position is Florence with its 435 euros.

Almost paired Modena and Bergamo, 412 euros and 411 euros respectively. Padua and Verona also barely exceed the threshold of 400 euros (404 euros and 401 euros, respectively). Just below this figure, Venice (396 euros) and Brescia (385 euros) close the top 10.

This is what emerges from the latest report by Immobiliare.it Insights, a company of the Immobiliare.it group, the portal specialized in big data and market intelligence for the real estate sector. The demand for university student accommodation continues to grow, driving upward rents – underlines the report – influenced by the long tail of post-Covid returns: the request for singles has in fact risen by 27% compared to 2022.

The situation is different if you go to examine the prices of the bed in double rooms: Milan retains the first position at 348 euros, while Rome is in second place with 272 euros. Third position for Naples, out of the top 10 for singles, at 258 euros. Followed by Florence (255 euros) and Bologna (249 euros). Sixth Padua at 231 euros, followed by Modena where a bed costs an average of 226 euros. Finally, between 220 and 210 euros, the cities of Turin, Verona and Pavia, which slightly exceed the city of Venice, therefore outside the top 10.

Some cities experience significant fluctuations in room prices. This is the case of Bari which, compared to 2022, earns as much as 29%. Prices on the rise, by 18%, also in Brescia and Palermo. Parma and breaking latest news see a 16% increase in the single license fee in one year. On the other hand, it is mainly the best-known universities that show a slowdown in the price race, if not a decrease: this is the case of Padua, where prices fell by 12% in one year, but also Florence and Trento, to -4%. and -2% respectively.

