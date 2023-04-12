Renzi and Calenda, real or fake breakup? Money at the center of the dispute

Money. They are always the ones who divide the best families. At the heart of the tensions between Action and Italia viva, in fact, are money. Showgirls and counter-showgirls inflame the political afternoon. Between Renzi and Calenda “it’s a break”, the agencies beat, citing anonymous sources.

“The real reason Carlo went crazy is that he understood that some of us want to run against him”, they attack the Renzians. And again: “Action could lose pieces: Carfagna could leave”.

The reply from the headquarters of Action is dry: “The crux is that Renzi, who has returned to being secretary of IV, does not want to dissolve it and does not want to allocate the 2×1000 to the new party. The boy does not joke about money”. Tensions between the two sides have increased after Matteo Renzi’s appointment as editorial director of Il Riformista.

For some, this move has been considered as an obstacle, if not even a tombstone on the birth of the “single party”, the federation project of the two centrist formations headed by Renzi and Calenda.

A big name from Italia viva, Ettore Rosato, joined by Affaritaliani.it resizes the case. “Everything is healed”, he responds when asked if the breakup is irreparable. How to indirectly confirm that we are faced with skirmishes, shocks induced to arrive at a solution in the shortest possible time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

