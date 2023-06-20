Renzo Rosso opens the first store dedicated to the “1DR” bag in Milan

Diesel unveils its first store dedicated to the bag "1DR" in Milan, adjacent to the Diesel flagship store in Saint Babylon, which will remain open for one year. Conceived as an immersive environment, the shop informs the fashion brand of Renzo Rosso – is designed to be lived more like a concept of multi-sensory art than a traditional shop.

Guests enter a 52-square-foot cubic space lined with 3D metallic silver by 1DR. The walls, floor and ceiling are covered in a silver fabric with a wrinkled effect, with crystalline resin throughout the floor treatment and suspended light boxes. Silver footpegs display the 1DR bag collection, first introduced by the creative director Glenn Martens in spring 2022.

The range has expanded to include a palette of distinctive metallic colors and different shapes, such as the ‘Mini 1DR’, many of which are made from environmentally friendly and responsible materials. A limited edition of 30 bags 1DR will be available exclusively at the San Babila store. Designed by creative director Glenn Martens and the Diesel design team, they appear in a range of new color combinations – from yellow and neon pink, gold and peach, lime green and copper, orange, yellow and mauve – reinvented with a light airbrush , stencils, chipped and burnt paint techniques. Diesel will open additional dedicated and site-specific stores globally. From August, it will launch a special collaborative project with Chinese graffiti artist Roy Xuanrong Chenwhich will customize a series of 1DR bags to celebrate the opening of its first store Diesel a Guangzhou.

