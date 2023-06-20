Report: Apple is developing iPhone-based AR headset

This is suggested by a patent that has now been granted. It describes a headset that can hold an iPhone or an iPad. Communication between the two devices is wireless.

Apple has received a patent for a so-called Head Mounted Display, with which an iPhone Can be used as an AR and VR headset. The holder, which is attached to the head with an adjustable strap, can therefore also hold iPads.

According to the patent description, an iPhone should be able to recognize the headset in order to automatically establish a wireless connection. Technical details, including communication between the headset and iPhone or iPad, are not known.

Inexpensive alternative to the Apple Vision Pro

The fact that Apple applies for a patent for a specific product does not automatically mean that this product will also be made ready for the market. However, it does show that company employees are looking at ways to use an iPhone or iPad as a VR headset.

At this year’s WWDC developer conference, Apple presented its first VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro. The virtual reality glasses are scheduled to go on sale early next year – initially only in the USA. Apple quoted $3,500 as the price. Among other things, the glasses can be used as a virtual 4K display with a Mac. The device should also open up new ways of communicating and consuming media.

Apple could position a head-mounted display for iPhone and iPad as a cheap alternative to the Apple Vision Pro. The first rumors about a slimmed-down version of the Apple Vision Pro, which, among other things, should do without the 3D camera and the built-in speakers, should still cost around $3,000 – a price that should still severely limit the potential user group.