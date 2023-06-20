What does smoking actually do to the athlete?

Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

People are increasingly aware that smokers have an increased risk of cancer and heart and respiratory diseases. Unfortunately, the effect of smoking on physical training tends to be underestimated. In fact, you have to be careful with smoking when doing sports at the amateur level.

Smoking reduces oxygen supply, affects the respiratory system, heart activity and metabolism. Several international studies have shown that compared to non-smokers, smokers cannot achieve the same physical strength and endurance and recover from injuries as quickly.

Post-exercise muscle soreness

A study published in England in 2018 confirms that smoking reduces the number of small blood vessels that bring oxygen and nutrients to the leg muscles. When you inhale tobacco smoke, carbon monoxide binds to red blood cells, displacing oxygen and preventing it from reaching the brain, muscles and other organs. The content of lactic acid increases, which in turn is accompanied by fatigue, difficult breathing and post-exercise muscle pain.

Greater risk of disease

Inhaling cigarette smoke, which brings thousands of chemicals and hundreds of toxic substances into the body, does a disservice to the heart during sports. Inhaling smoke increases heart rate and blood pressure and damages the elasticity of blood vessels. The combination of exercise and smoking can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks or heart rhythm disorders.

Smaller lung capacity

One of the most obvious effects of smoking on sports is the deterioration of the respiratory system. Smoking damages the work of the lungs, reduces the ability of the lungs to absorb oxygen and expel CO2 from the body. Especially during intense physical exertion, breathing becomes significantly more difficult. Smokers tend to become short of breath more quickly and may experience more fatigue during exercise. Smoking can also cause chronic lung diseases.

Mediocre cardio results

Although smoking has a negative impact on all types of sports, some sports are significantly worse off. For example, cardiovascular sports such as running, cycling and swimming require a good functioning of the cardiovascular system and an adequate supply of oxygen. For smokers, these sports can be more difficult to perform and a greater challenge, because their physique is less resistant to the load.

Harder to gain muscle mass

Smoking also affects the general metabolism. As a result of smoking, the body’s energy needs increase and nutrient absorption disorders may occur. This in turn can affect a person’s strength and recovery time. Smokers find it much more difficult than non-smokers to achieve the desired weight, muscle mass or general physical fitness. Smokers are also often more tired during sports activities, which makes it harder to achieve the desired results.

If there is a desire to engage in sports in an effective and healthy way, it is important to consider quitting smoking or at least find an alternative that is less harmful to health. There are many alternative products, for example, you can exchange a regular cigarette for a non-burning heated tobacco product, which produces a smaller amount of harmful substances.

