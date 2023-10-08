Home » Report: VW top managers should return from home office to the office
Business

Report: VW top managers should return from home office to the office

by admin
Report: VW top managers should return from home office to the office

Volkswagen wants to save money – also because demand is below sales plans. Melissa Erichsen/picture alliance via Getty Images

A massive savings program is putting Volkswagen management under pressure. The car manufacturer’s core brand is expected to improve its earnings by ten billion euros.

According to a report by “Handelsblatt”, VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer wants his top people to show more presence – and work regularly in the office instead of from home.

Most recently, Business Insider revealed a confidential letter to executives with strict cost guidelines.

At Volkswagen, the top managers should apparently move closer together. The German car manufacturer’s core brand is facing a massive savings program that aims to improve its earnings by ten billion euros. According to a report in “Handelsblatt”, VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer now wants to have his management around him more often.

Managers should return from their home office and be present in the office four days a week. This was reported to the newspaper by several participants in a meeting that Schäfer had scheduled in Wolfsburg on Friday. The CEO himself commutes between Ireland and the company headquarters in Lower Saxony. A VW spokesman did not comment on the content of the meeting to the “Handelsblatt”.

Read too

Demand for new cars is collapsing: According to an internal letter, VW is cutting investments in cars and factories

Schäfer is said to have already identified the biggest areas of action for his austerity program, the newspaper reports, citing corporate circles. The technical development of the vehicles, sales and procurement are mentioned. At the same time, doubts are increasing in the background as to whether the plans for the main brand can be implemented quickly enough.

See also  Moreno on the ex Galliani: "For me he lost 14Kg. Then I saw him on TV with an e..."

Business Insider had already reported last week on a confidential letter to executives in which VW brand finance chief Patrik Andreas Mayer set strict cost targets to “reduce investments”. The background is also the sluggish demand for new cars. In their investment calculations, the VW managers should plan, for example in terms of material usage, tool wear and energy costs, with a fifth fewer cars than the sales department’s sales targets.

Fu

You may also like

Suzuki V-Strom 800Se, how it is made and...

Driving Corporate Cultivation and R&D Investment Goals: A...

Markus Söder is in a dilemma of his...

The climate risk is worth 10 billion euros...

New engine for electric cars: Startup cooperates with...

Italy is the first country at the Anuga...

How Carsten Linnemann wants to bring the party...

The Rarity of Banknotes with Printing Errors: Exploring...

John Elkann: “Stellantis was a pioneer of the...

Wenjie’s New M7 SUV Breaks Sales Records, Exceeding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy