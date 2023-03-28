Business Resolution 22 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the draft law ”Consolidated law on associations and volunteering” by admin March 28, 2023 March 28, 2023 5 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 22 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the draft law ”Consolidated law on associations and volunteering” © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Autostrade Meridionali, dividend of 3.5 euro 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Killing the Spire developer’s new work “Tales & Tactics” will be released within this year_Game News_China IT News next post AfroCAN: CHAN is being emulated – Fofoot You may also like Blitz in French banks, because they risk a... March 28, 2023 Orphan drug sales double March 28, 2023 Superbonus in a condominium, how to deal with... March 28, 2023 dpa-AFX overview: ECONOMY from March 28th, 2023 –... March 28, 2023 Bitcoin reacts: After transactions via Zug company: Crypto... March 28, 2023 Amazon changes the rules. Risk free shipping? March 28, 2023 30 years of »socialist market economy«: market economy... March 28, 2023 Tunisia: the value of textile exports is growing March 28, 2023 Modern solutions to modern problems March 28, 2023 Berlusconi renews Fi, Ronzulli (semi) trumpeted: but what... March 28, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.