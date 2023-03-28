Today (March 28), the Steam page of the meat pigeon board game “Tales and Tactics” developed by Table 9 Studio, the developer of Slaying the Spire, was launched. The game does not support Simplified Chinese for the time being. It is expected to be released in 2023. Interested players can click here Go to the store page here.

game introduction:

Construct your team in Auto Chess, a tabletop role-playing setting, carefully arm and deploy your units, make big decisions, and encounter a variety of rich and colorful battles as you prepare for the big game. character of.

Game Features:

Collect different characters from a vast pool of units, each with a unique combination of traits and models. Construct a team of monsters that belong to you and let them coordinate with each other to control the situation on the scene. Merge three identical units into one more powerful unit, and carefully decide which equipment to equip with which unit to maximize their power.

From skeletons, demons, and ghouls to cute baby dragons, fairy creatures, and dryads, no matter what type of fantasy creature you like, you can find the one you like in this game.

Create your own legend under the guidance of a fully voiced game tutor. Encounter a hostile challenger of all shapes and sizes, each with unique skills, attributes and abilities. You’ll even meet past Trials Champions, the Famous Commanders of the Year, who are invited to the event every year. If you bump into one of them on the road, they’ll remember how you treated them, and you’ll repay kindness and badness on the field.

A unique story is depicted in the form of legends and hand-drawn narrative events. Every major decision will lead you to a different ending. Be extra careful about the legend of the dungeon that is blocked by thorns, where evil and glory are waiting for your arrival…

Every failure brings not only experience and lessons, but also the opportunity to unlock new features and challenges. Unlike many meat pigeon games, the new features unlocked in “Tales & Tactics” are rarely linked to directly improving abilities, but it will bring new opportunities, mechanisms, and choices, which will gradually increase the complexity of the game. For example, you might unlock the “Devil’s Bargain” feature…but what is “Devil’s Bargain”? Then the only way to know is to try it!