Resolution 26 of 07/18/2023 – Judging Commission in the public competition for the definitive coverage of role profiles (PDR) of Technical Collaborator (COLLTEC) in the agricultural-forestry field, with first assignment at the Territory and Environment Department and subsequent attribution to the Environmental and Agricultural Resources Management Office (UGRAA)

0
Resolution 26 of 07/18/2023 – Judging Commission in the public competition for the definitive coverage of role profiles (PDR) of Technical Collaborator (COLLTEC) in the agricultural-forestry field, with first assignment to the Territory and Environment Department and subsequent attribution to the Environmental and Agricultural Resources Management Office (UGRAA) – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Resolution 45 of 03/27/2023 - Integration of resolution no. 46 of 6 February 2023 and spending authorization for the ''San Marino Beer Fest 2023'' event scheduled on non-consecutive days from 5 to 29 October 2023 and for ''Calici di Bolle'' scheduled from 31 May to 4 June 2023