Andrea Purgatori, two luminaries under investigation for the death of the journalist. “Radiation Therapy by Mistake”

World

by admin
The two doctors under investigation will appoint a biased expert, there is also a luminary of radiology, for the alleged manslaughter of Andrea Purgatori, the journalist

The two doctors under investigation will appoint a biased expert, there is also a luminary of radiology, for the alleged manslaughter of Andrea Purgatori, the journalist who died after being subjected to very heavy treatment for some brain metastases from a primary lung tumor. Metastases that, according to a subsequent diagnosis by a Sapienza specialist, would never have occurred. Indeed for the author of Atlantis, just according to the subsequent reports, some ischemia would have been fatal.

The investigations

The autopsy on Purgatori’s body will be performed next week at the Tor Vergata polyclinic, through a CT scan, which will have to verify the presence of brain tumor masses but which probably won’t be conclusive. For this reason, the prosecutors could also appoint a super expert opinion, probably entrusted, as requested by family members, to non-Roman doctors to ensure absolute impartiality. Meanwhile, the Nas soldiers, delegated by the adjunct Sergio Colaiocco and the prosecutor Giorgio Orano who coordinate the file, have acquired all the medical records in the various structures where Purgatori was treated or hospitalized and where he allegedly also contracted an infection: La Pio XI, where the diagnosis was made, but also Villa Margherita, the clinic where he was hospitalized when he began to experience the first problems and where he received a completely different response from the first on the brain resonance, denying the presence of metastases.

The story

According to the complaint of the family members, assisted by the lawyers Michele and Alessandro Gentiloni Silverj, on April 24 the conductor of Atlantis, due to fatigue, underwent a check up at Villa Margherita. On the basis of diagnostic tests and a lung biopsy, Purgatori turns to Pius XI and at the beginning of May receives the dramatic diagnosis: a primary lung tumor with diffuse brain metastases. The journalist therefore undergoes heavy radiotherapy. His conditions remain stable until mid-May, Purgatori continues to work, records an episode of the Atlantis program. A few days later, however, he begins to have problems: he is confused and increasingly tired. Instead, Pius XI told him that the metastases had considerably reduced.

The denial

But the physical conditions of the journalist are increasingly serious. In June the situation became critical, to the point that Purgatori returned to Villa Margherita. And here the doctors deny the diagnosis of Pius XI: from the CT scan they do not find the presence of metastases to the brain, but only traces of ischemia.
A few days later a brain magnetic resonance, examined by the neuroradiologist Alessandro Bozzao, full professor of Sapienza, ruled out the presence of metastases. Bozzao repeats the examination a second time, compares it with that of Pius XI and concludes that there have never been metastases. Purgatori returns home, but on July 8 the situation worsens. He was rushed to the Umberto I Polyclinic where he died on 19 July. It is in the face of these contradictory diagnoses and a situation that suddenly precipitated that the journalist’s three children, Edoardo, Ludovico and Victoria, decided to contact the Gentiloni Silverj studio and to file a complaint asking the prosecutor for investigations.

